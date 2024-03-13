Top remaining players at each position after Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

2024 NFL Free Agency is in Day 3 and many of the top players are off the board. But, this is the time where the best general managers get to work and find good deals to strengthen their team. And there are still plenty of solid players out there who will make teams better. We’ve listed out who remains in free agency at each position with their age below.

So far it has been a whirlwind of signings, with Kirk Cousins leading the way as he moved from the Vikings to the Falcons. The quarterback shuffle has moved Russell Wilson to Pittsburgh, while Baker Mayfield stuck with the Buccaneers. Overall, running backs have seen the most movement, with many stars heading to new teams. Saquon Barkley is now with the Eagles, Josh Jacobs moved on to Green Bay, Derrick Henry is a Raven, Tony Pollard will split work in Tennessee, Aaron Jones joins the division rival Vikings, Austin Ekeler heads to D.C., D’Andre Swift lands in Chicago, Zack Moss replaces Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, while Mixon moved to Houston and Devin Singletary will try to fill the shoes Barkley left in New Jersey.

The remaining quarterbacks will hope to land in competition for a starting job if they are lucky, but most will be heading to backup jobs at best. The big offensive prizes left are Calvin Ridley, Marquise Brown, Curtis Samuel and Tyler Boyd. All four will be starters wherever they land. But, at this point the best deals are going to come in the trenches and defensive backfield.

Quarterbacks

Ryan Tannehill (36)

Jimmy Garoppolo (32)

Mason Rudolph (29)

Joe Flacco (39)

Josh Dobbs (29)

Tyler Huntley (26)

Carson Wentz (31)

Brian Hoyer (38)

Easton Stick (29)

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins (25)

Ezekiel Elliott (29)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25)

A.J. Dillon (26)

Kareem Hunt (29)

Damien Harris (27)

D’Onta Foreman (28)

Alexander Mattison (26)

Dalvin Cook (29)

Cordarrelle Patterson (33)

Boston Scott (29)

Matt Breida (29)

Rashaad Penny (28)

Jerick McKinnon (32)

Rico Dowdle (26)

Latavius Murray (34)

Brandon Bolden (34)

Wide Receivers

Calvin Ridley (29)

Marquise Brown (27)

Curtis Samuel (28)

Tyler Boyd (29)

Odell Beckham (31)

Michael Thomas (31)

D.J. Chark (28)

Donovan Peoples-Jones (25)

Josh Reynolds (29)

Mecole Hardman (26)

Jamal Agnew (29)

Cedrick Wilson (28)

Braxton Berrios (28)

K.J. Osborn (27)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (29)

Russell Gage (28)

Parris Campbell (27)

Laviska Shenault (25)

Deonte Harty (26)

Mack Hollins (31)

Trent Sherfield (28)

Lynn Bowden (26)

RayRay McCloud (27)

Allen Robinson (31)

Randall Cobb (34)

Chase Claypool (26)

Nick WestbrookIkhine (27)

Tight Ends

Logan Thomas (33)

Hayden Hurst (31)

C.J. Uzomah (31)

Jack Stoll (26)

Chris Manhertz (32)

Offensive Tackles

Jonah Williams (26)

Mekhi Becton (25)

Tyron Smith (33)

Trent Brown (31)

Yosh Nijman (28)

Donovan Smith (31)

Josh Jones (27)

David Bakhtiari (32)

Charles Leno (32)

George Fant (32)

Cam Fleming (32)

Interior Offensive Linemen

Connor Williams (27)

Andrus Peat (30)

Kevin Zeitler (34)

Cody Whitehair (32)

Dalton Risner (29)

Evan Brown (28)

Brian Allen (28)

Bradley Bozeman (29)

Mark Glowinski (32)

Laken Tomlinson (32)

Coleman Shelton (29)

Nick Gates (28)

Mason Cole (28)

Matt Hennessy (26)

Jon Feliciano (32)

Greg Van Roten (34)

EDGE

Chase Young (25)

Jadeveon Clowney (31)

Yannick Ngakoue (29)

Carl Lawson (29)

Mike Danna (26)

Derek Barnett (28)

Kyle Van Noy (33)

Charles Harris (29)

D.J. Wonnum (26)

Rasheem Green (27)

Anfernee Jennings (27)

Jonah Williams (29)

Markus Golden (33)

Romeo Okwara (29)

Jerry Hughes (36)

Bud Dupree (31)

Chris Board (29)

Interior Defensive Linemen

D.J. Reader (30)

Arik Armstead (30)

Sheldon Rankins (30)

Emmanuel Ogbah (30)

Calais Campbell (38)

Foley Fatukasi (29)

Solomon Thomas (29)

Jerry Tillery (27)

Taven Bryan (28)

Poona Ford (28)

Lawrence Guy (34)

Teair Tart (27)

Sebastian JosephDay (29)

Quinton Jefferson (31)

Adam Butler (30)

Kevin Givens (27)

Bryan Mone (28)

Dean Lowry (30)

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner (34)

Devin White (26)

De’Vondre Campbell (31)

Tyrel Dodson (26)

Jerome Baker (27)

Michael Hoecht (26)

Denzel Perryman (31)

Eric Kendricks (32)

Zach Cunningham (29)

Shaq Leonard (29)

Cody Barton (27)

Oren Burks (29)

Christian Rozeboom (27)

Keanu Neal (29)

Nick Bellore (35)

Cornerbacks

Adoree Jackson (29)

Dane Jackson (27)

Myles Bryant (26)

Xavien Howard (31)

Kendall Fuller (29)

Kristian Fulton (26)

Stephon Gilmore (34)

Steven Nelson (31)

J.C. Jackson (28)

Avonte Maddox (28)

Jourdan Lewis (29)

Michael Davis (29)

Rock Ya-Sin (28)

Patrick Peterson (34)

Jerry Jacobs (27)

Siran Neal (30)

Chase Lucas (27)

Safeties

Justin Simmons (30)

Micah Hyde (33)

Jordan Whitehead (27)

Kam Curl (25)

Eddie Jackson (30)

Jordan Fuller (26)

Tracy Walker (29)

Julian Blackmon (26)

Mike Edwards (28)

DeShon Elliott (27)

Jayron Kearse (30)

Quandre Diggs (31)

Marcus Maye (31)

Jamal Adams (28)

Rayshawn Jenkins (30)

Vonn Bell (29)

Keion Crossen (28)

Adrian Phillips (32)

Tashaun Gipson (34)