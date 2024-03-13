Experience the Xfinity Odds Zone Powered by DraftKings

Xfinity customers and DraftKings Sportsbook bettors are about to enter the Xfinity Odds Zone.

This new experience will allow Xfinity X1 customers to browse and select bets offered by DraftKings Sportsbook right from their television. Scanning a QR code for the selected bet will launch the DraftKings Sportsbook app with the pick preloaded into the Bet Slip. It’s that simple.

Here’s a step-by-step look at how to experience Xfinity Odds Zone on Xfinity X1:

1. Press the “C” button or say “Sports App” using your Xfinity Voice Remote to open the X1 Sports App.

2. Select the game you’re interested in, then scroll down to select “Open Xfinity Odds Zone.” Once open, you’ll see featured odds on the game.

3. Find the bet you’re interested in and select it using your X1 Remote.

4. Scan the QR code to launch the DraftKings Sportsbook app with the pick preloaded into your Bet Slip (select a wager amount to complete your bet).

The Xfinity Odds Zone will be available on Xfinity X1 in eligible locations* beginning March 12, just in time for THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP.

*Not yet available in Massachusetts, Maine, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan or Maryland at time of launch. (Coming soon!)