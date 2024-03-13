Report: Vikings won’t trade WR Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings are on the hunt for a new quarterback after letting Kirk Cousins walk in free agency, but that move hasn’t changed their plans with star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah appears settled in his stance that they plan on keeping Jefferson, per Dianna Russini. This likely means they don’t plan on a full rebuild as they look to replace Cousins.

Jefferson has been an instant star in Minnesota, accumulating 392 receptions for 5,899 yards ad 30 touchdowns in just four seasons, one of which he missed a big chunk due to a hamstring injury. He’s very much in the best wide receiver conversation and the Vikings will look to continue building their offense around him.

With Cousins gone, the Vikings have brought in draft bust Sam Darnold, but they are likely going to add a rookie or at least another veteran to that mix before the season starts. Jefferson himself mentioned Justin Fields as a player he likes, but there have been no reports of interest from the Vikings at this point,