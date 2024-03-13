Pick on the Spread for Central Florida-BYU on March 13

After knocking off Oklahoma State to advance in the Big XII Tournament on Tuesday, the Central Florida Knights now face a BYU Cougars bunch that is looking to make a statement in their first ever Big XII Tournament.

Central Florida Knights vs. BYU Cougars (-5.5, 145)

The Knights lost by just two points (90-88) on the road in Provo Utah the last time these teams played, but had a very uneven game to get it that close, trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half before scoring 59 points in the final 16:03 of the game.

That sort of run is unlikely to happen again considering Central Florida entered the Big XII Tournament considering BYU is 29th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and 35th in points allowed on a per possession basis.

While BYU’s defense isn’t quite the same away from home, allowing 11.4 points more per 100 possessions when outside of Providence, it isn’t as extreme as Central Florida’s home and road splits.

Entering the Big XII Tournament, Central Florida ranked 11th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are allowing 16.7 points more per 100 possessions in games played away from home and are just 131st in points allowed per possession in games played away from home.

The Cougars offense is based heavily around 3-point shooting, taking the third-highest percentage of field goal attempts from 3-point range at 50.3% and while the Central Florida defense at home allowed opponents to make just 30.3% of the 3-point attempts, that number ballooned to 36.6% in a road or neutral court setting entering the Big XII Tournament, ranking 289th 3-point shooting percentage away from home.

With the Knights offense 244th entering the Big XII Tournament in points scored per possession, the Cougars will put an end to Central Florida’s hopes of snagging an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Play: BYU -5.5

