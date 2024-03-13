Top 2024 NBA draft prospects to watch during Pac-12 Tournament

It’s officially March Madness season and while that means a celebration for most of the country, it is a bittersweet moment for the Pac-12. The conference has been gutted in the financial chase, left to just a few members as it attempts to move forward after this season. However, there’s still one more wild week left for players to make their presence felt before the main bracket and you can bet there will be plenty of eyeballs on these teams.

Here’s a look at some of the top prospects to keep an eye on during the Pac-12 conference tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 13.

Isaiah Collier, USC, PG

Let’s start with the obvious; Collier is an absolute unit. He’s got a strong frame and good size for a point guard, which allows him to finish through contact well and attack the basket without much hesitation. His defensive chops are also strong, and that’s pushed him into the conversation to be a late lottery selection. There are some questions about his shooting and he’ll need to improve in that area but his baseline is excellent for teams to work with.

Cody Williams, Colorado, G/F

The brother of Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Cody Williams is an excellent defender who projects to be able to guard multiple positions. He’s not a good perimeter shooter though, so that’s going to be a key area for him to develop. He’ll also need to bulk up but the foundation is there for him to become a lockdown defensive player within a few seasons.

Jaylon Tyson, California, SF

Any time you transfer twice (and potentially downgrade each time), there are going to be questions you have to answer about your decision. Tyson appears to have benefitted in terms of responsibility, becoming the offensive engine for California this season. His perimeter efficiency is confusing but he’s an improving free-throw shooter so there’s potential. His rebounding and defensive upside are real, so teams will have to weigh his offensive potential against that.

Branden Carlson, Utah, C

Age is a factor for Carlson, who is going to have to show out for the Utes to get off the bubble this week and make the tournament. However, Carlson’s perimeter shot has held form this season and that should intrigue front offices in the NBA. 7-footers who space the floor don’t show up every day, and Carlson does enough defensively at the rim to suggest he can become that type of player in a few seasons. A second-round grade is not unreasonable.

Tristan Da Silva, Colorado, F

I am admittedly not much of a fan of Da Silva, who hasn’t really shown improvement this season. He’s taken a backseat to KJ Simpson and Williams despite his fluid shot, so there’s some questions about what exactly his role will be in the NBA. There’s also questions about his ability to keep opponents in front of him, especially since he’s not speedy. However, he does have the build of someone who could play multiple positions, which NBA executives always value. In a weak class, even one or two big performances from Da Silva could boost his stock tremendously.