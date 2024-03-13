Top 2024 NBA draft prospects to watch during Big East Tournament

It’s March in college basketball, which means brackets are being set up and the path to a new national champion will be determined. It’s also a time when players can emerge as superstars and impact their outlook when it comes to performing at the next level. While the Big East might not be what it once way, it is home to the defending national champions and a host of other title contenders who feature NBA-caliber talent.

Here’s a look at some of the top prospects to keep an eye on during the Big East conference tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 13.

Stephon Castle, UConn, PG

Castle is undoubtedly one of the top guards in the country. His ability to use his size to get to his spots is second to none, although his shooting form could use some work. His percentages aren’t exactly off the charts either, so that’ll be something to improve for the next level. His defensive chops are awesome, and he’s likely to get more attention since UConn is favored to go far in the tournament. He’s been able to stand out among his teammates, which says something given how talented the Huskies are.

Kam Jones, Marquette, G/F

There’s a lot of talk about Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro but I don’t see why Jones has been dismissed as an NBA prospect. He’s rated much lower than his counterparts, probably because he lacks a true positional fit and can be moved around defensively. Still, he’s an impressive scorer who can stretch the floor and should be able to bulk up once he gets to the league. A deep tournament run for the Golden Eagles with Jones as the centerpiece would do wonders for his draft stock.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, G/F

Scheierman is similar to Jones in that he’s likely going to be looking at a second-round grade due to his age and lack of defensive skill. However, he has shown he can use his height to make an impact on the glass and is an impressive offensive talent. When Scheierman gets going, Creighton are nearly impossible to slow down. The Big East and NCAA tournaments are huge opportunities for this wing to break out.

Donovan Clingan, UConn, C

I actually believe Clingan is a bigger developmental case than most, largely because his scoring is so dependent on the simple fact he’s bigger than most of his college opponents. His rebounding numbers aren’t as impressive as his build suggests, and he doesn’t have any type of shooting profile whatsoever. However, he’s still a 7-footer who can erase shots at the rim and moves well off the ball defensively. If he can show some flashes offensively during another deep tournament run, he’ll fly up draft boards.

Devin Carter, Providence, G

The Friars are on the tournament bubble, currently projected to be one of the first teams left out of the field. That can change with a couple wins in the Big East tournament, which is why Carter has a chance to really improve his stock. He’s evolved from a defensive specialist to an efficient scorer, although scouts will wonder how much of it is real. What isn’t up for debate is his transformation as a real three-point threat. That alone will get him buzz as a 3-and-D guard. If Providence springs a few upsets with Carter starring in them, scouts will be more interested higher in the first round.