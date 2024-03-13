Top 2024 NBA draft prospects to watch during SEC Tournament

The SEC is typically loaded with NBA prospects, even if most of them are coming from one school in particular. The conference known for its football prowess has slowly but surely built up an excellent basketball brand and should continue to deliver high-quality athletes to the next level. The conference tournament and March Madness are typically where the rest of the country gets acquainted with these top players and they get a chance to test themselves in a high-stakes environment.

Here’s a look at some of the top prospects to keep an eye on during the SEC conference tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 13.

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky, PG

Sheppard has flown up draft boards over the last few months, which isn’t surprising given his production and a relatively weak draft class. There’s talk of him being in contention for the No. 1 overall pick but that’ll require him leading to the Wildcats to the Final Four. Sheppard is shooting 52.6% from behind the arc and plays great defense, so he’s already going to get attention from scouts. Throw in his overall competitiveness and his development trajectory as a freshman and you’ve got someone who folks can talk themselves into as a franchise point guard.

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, G/F

The Volunteers go as Knecht does, which is a double-edged sword when it comes to his draft stock. If he plays well and the team goes far, he looks like a star. If he struggles and the team bows out quickly, he looks like someone who can’t handle a big moment. The statistics are excellent and Knecht has improved in each season, which scouts will like to see. He’s a bit older as a senior but should still get looks as a lottery play. If Knecht can carry Tennessee (and Rick Barnes) past the Sweet 16, he’s going to gain some fans in front offices.

Rob Dillingham, Kentucky, PG

It’s hard to debate Sheppard vs. Dillingham, because both are excellent players. Both can shoot the triple at a high rate, although Dillingham could use some work on the defensive end. Outside of that, the Wildcats guard is atop most draft boards and should entice scouts with his ability to attack the basket and create separation at will. As long as he can show some improvement defensively, his ability to take over games is something that gives him an edge on Sheppard.

Johni Broome, PF, Auburn

Broome might not excite NBA personnel as much as some other prospects due to his age but his improvement over three seasons is hard to ignore. He’s also a force on the boards and can protect the rim, which is an important skill to have. His physical profile makes his positional fit a bit odd but he has shown willingness to take threes and is hitting a decent clip. He’s worth taking a chance on late in the first round, especially if a team is looking for an immediate rotation player with some upside as a perimeter threat.

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky, SG

Reeves isn’t going to go as high as Sheppard or Dillingham, largely due to his age. However, he’s still the leading scorer on Kentucky and is flirting with a 50/40/90 season. He’s shown improvement from a year ago when it comes to attacking defenses, and he’s probably going to contribute immediately off the bench. He has the most to gain in terms of draft stock during the business end of the season.