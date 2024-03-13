Picks for Montana State vs. Montana in Big Sky Conference Tournament Championship Game:

The No. 5 Montana State Bobcats take on the No. 3 Montana Grizzlies in the Big Sky Conference championship game on Wednesday, March 13. Tip-off is scheduled from 11:30 p.m. ET from the Idaho Central Arena, and the game will air on ESPN2. The winner of this matchup will earn the Big Sky Conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, and the loser’s season will come to an end, as the Big Sky Conference will not earn an at-large bid.

Montana State: 16-17 (9-9 Big Sky), 223 NET, 230 KenPom

Montana State earned a first-round win over Weber State and defeated Sacramento State in the semifinal to reach the championship game. The Bobcats have won the Big Sky and reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two years, though the previous two trips were under current Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle and now MWC Player of the Year Great Osobor. The Bobcats are led by Robert Ford III, who averages a team-high 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. They lost twice to Montana this season, 88-69 and 87-77.

Montana: 23-10 (12-6 Big Sky), 133 NET, 145 KenPom

The Grizzlies defeated Portland State and Idaho State in the Big Sky Tournament to reach the championship game. They have not won the Big Sky since 2019, but enter as the favorites to earn the conference bid to the NCAA Tournament. Montana shoots 47.9% from the field (29th in the nation) and are led by guard Aanen Moody, who puts up 16.9 points per game.

How to watch the Big Sky Tournament Championship Game

When: Wednesday, March 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena, Boise

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for Big Sky Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Montana -6

Moneyline: Montana -265, Montana State +215

Total: 145

The Pick: Montana -6

The Grizzlies put together two dominant wins against Montana State this season, and have a much stronger offense than the Bobcats. While Montana State may be able to stick around for a while, without their biggest weapon from the last two years, the Grizzlies pull away at the end and get back to the Big Dance.