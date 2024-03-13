Preview, pick for Lehigh vs Colgate in Patriot Conference Tournament Championship Game

The No. 6 Lehigh Mountain Hawks take on the No. 1 Colgate Raiders in the Patriot League conference championship game. The championship tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, and the stakes are extremely high. The Patriot League will only send one team to the NCAA Tournament, which means that the winner of this game will go dancing and the loser will go home. The game will air on CBSSN.

Lehigh: 14-17 (9-9 Patriot), 266 NET, 260 KenPom

In order to reach the title game as the No. 6 seed, Lehigh defeated No. 3 Lafayette 76-61 in the first round of the tournament before putting together an overtime win over No. 2 Boston University in the semifinal game. Lehigh entered halftime of the semifinal matchup down by 18 points, but stormed back to tie the game up before outscoring BU 14-9 in OT. Guard Cam Gillis put up 30 points in the comeback victory.

Guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks wrapped up their regular season with a 63-60 loss to Colgate, and will get a third shot at the top seed in the championship game — earlier in the season, they also lost to Colgate by just three points on the road.

Colgate: 24-9 (16-2 Patriot), 132 NET, 150 KenPom

Colgate earned the top overall seed in the Patriot League after losing just two conference matchups this season. The Raiders have reached the NCAA Tournament as the Patriot League’s automatic bid in each of the last three years, and are looking to go dancing for a fourth time.

The Raiders opened the tournament with a win over No. 9 Holy Cross before putting together a comeback to defeat No. 5 Bucknell, 68-65. Guard Braeden Smith and forward Keegan Records lead the team in scoring and rebounding, but the Raiders’ defense is their strong suit — they kept opponents to 64.3 points per game this season (13th in the nation).

How to watch the Patriot Tournament Championship Game

When: Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Colgate University, Hamilton, NY

TV: CBSSN

Livestream: FuboTV

Odds for Patriot Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colgate -7

Moneyline: Colgate -290, Lehigh +235

Total: 134.5

The Pick: Lehigh +7

Lehigh has kept Colgate within one score in each of their regular season games, and with a title on the line, we can expect another close matchup here. Lehigh has also defeated the other two top seeds in the tournament and even came back from a nearly 20-point deficit, so they won’t go down easily in Hamilton.