Calvin Ridley signs with Tennessee Titans, receives $50 million in guaranteed money

The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a 4-year, $92 million deal with $50 million fully guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport. The Titans appeared to come out of left field with a huge offer, as it was being reported that the Jaguars and Patriots were the frontrunners.

2023 statistics

Ridley impressed in his first season with Jacksonville. He brought in 76 of his 136 targets for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games. Ridley led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns but was second to tight end Evan Engram in receptions and targets.

Ridley will be inconsistent in fantasy football

Ridley finished 2023 as the overall WR17 in half-PPR scoring and will likely go into Tennessee as the No. 1 wide receiver, as DeAndre Hopkins is still very good, but on the downside of his career. He will also have second-year quarterback Will Levis throwing him the ball, which will lead to fantasy football inconsistency. But, Levis showed he is very much willing to let the ball fly, which should give Ridley high per-game upside despite those inconsistencies.