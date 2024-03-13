NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 13

We have nine games on Wednesday’s NBA slate but only seven come in as part of the main DFS slate. Even with that constraint, there are plenty of great bargain additions for managers to target in their lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks, $5,000

Gafford has made 28 straight shots across games, seven short of the legendary Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record. While it’ll be hard to say he’ll continue this insane efficiency against the Warriors Wednesday, Gafford is worth adding to lineups. He’s logged 34+ DKFP in three of the last four games including a 41 DKFP showing despite not playing more than 25 minutes during that stretch. Gafford has made the most of his opportunity, which should grow as the season goes on.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors, $4,900

Why not stick with the same game but go to the other side? Jackson-Davis has been on fire over the last four games, topping 30 DKFP twice as he continues to carve out playing time in this Golden State rotation. He has a favorable matchup Wednesday, with the Mavericks ranking 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers. It might be tough to roster both Gafford and Jackson-Davis since they’ll be going against each other but both should deliver solid showings.

Gradey Dick, Raptors, $4,800

The Raptors rookie has been all over the place lately, going for 37 DKFP in his last game but logging just 5.5 DKFP four games ago. He’s one of those players who’s heavily reliant on his shot falling for good fantasy production, which can be too risky for some managers. However, the matchup is extremely favorable Wednesday with the Pistons on the other side. Detroit ranks 20th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings.