Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

We’ve got a healthy nine-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, with a doubleheader on ESPN anchoring the schedule. Nine games gives bettors plenty of opportunities when it comes to finding the best player props to target. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Haliburton over 12.5 assists vs. Bulls (+120)

Haliburton’s official line is 11.5 (over -130, under +100) but there’s more value on an alternate line at just one more assist. The Pacers point guard went over this total in both contests against the Bulls so far this season, including a massive 20-assist performance the last time out. Chicago ranks 24th in assists allowed to opponents, setting up Haliburton for a great performance Wednesday evening in this division matchup.

Nikola Jokic over 46.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Heat (-110)

The Nuggets big man and MVP frontrunner per DraftKings Sportsbook should have a strong outing against the Heat. Even though he failed to top this line in the last meeting with 36 PRA, Jokic went over this stat combination line in four of the five NBA Finals games last summer. He dominated both games in Miami and while I don’t know that he’ll be able to log a triple-double (+205), I do like him to go over this PRA line.

Brandon Ingram under 19.5 points vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Ingram has been in a bit of a slump lately, going under this line in three straight games after back-to-back 30+ point performances. He managed just seven points in his last game but has made his presence felt on the glass and through assisting. The Pelicans forward logged 17 points in the last meeting against the Cavaliers, who rank fifth in points allowed per game. Even though Ingram should have a solid all-around performance, I don’t think he’ll hit 20+ points in this game.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Warriors (+140)

As I mentioned the last time I suggested this prop, Doncic will fail to record a triple-double at some point. It looked like that would happen last game due to the blowout score, but the Mavericks put their star guard back in so he could get to the mark. I don’t think Dallas blows out the Warriors Wednesday but Stephen Curry being out keeps the possibility open. Golden State should have a decent gameplan for Doncic but I’ll keep backing the Mavs guard until he actually doesn’t get a triple-double. He’s registered one in the last seven games.

Anthony Davis over 13.5 rebounds vs. Kings (-105)

The Lakers big man has actually gone under this line in two of the three season meetings against Sacramento, but is coming off a ridiculous 25-rebound performance against the Timberwolves. Granted Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert, but Davis has been able to assert himself on the glass. He knows he’ll have to contend with one of the best rebounders in the game in Kings center Domantas Sabonis, so I expect Davis to bring his best effort tonight and go over this mark.