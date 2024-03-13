 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship

The field is set for THE PLAYERS Championship this year, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament oft referred to as “the fifth major” will bring together a talented and elite field of golfers from the PGA TOUR to compete in the signature event. The golfers will compete for a share of a $25 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.5 million.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler switched putters last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after having issues on the green all season, and put together a dominant win at Bay Hill. Scheffler also won last year’s PLAYERS, defeating runner-up Tyrrell Hatton by five strokes.

Rory McIlroy follows at +1200, and Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas enter at +2000 apiece. Viktor Hovland is installed at +2200. Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay come in at +2500.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship, which tees off Thursday, March 14.

2024 The Players Championship Odds

Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +550 +140 −140
Rory McIlroy +1200 +320 +165
Xander Schauffele +2000 +400 +210
Viktor Hovland +2200 +500 +260
Justin Thomas +2200 +500 +260
Max Homa +2500 +500 +260
Patrick Cantlay +2800 +550 +280
Collin Morikawa +2800 +600 +300
Will Zalatoris +3000 +650 +320
Jordan Spieth +3500 +700 +330
Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +800 +360
Ludvig Aberg +3500 +750 +360
Tommy Fleetwood +4000 +850 +400
Shane Lowry +4000 +800 +360
Sam Burns +4000 +800 +360
Russell Henley +4000 +850 +400
Si Woo Kim +4500 +900 +400
Wyndham Clark +5000 +1000 +450
Min Woo Lee +5000 +1000 +450
Cameron Young +5000 +1000 +450
Tony Finau +5500 +1100 +500
Jason Day +5500 +1100 +500
Corey Conners +5500 +1100 +500
Sahith Theegala +6000 +1200 +550
Brian Harman +6000 +1200 +550
Tom Hoge +6500 +1200 +550
Matt Fitzpatrick +6500 +1200 +600
Byeong Hun An +6500 +1200 +600
Sungjae Im +7500 +1400 +650
Tom Kim +8000 +1400 +650
Adam Scott +8000 +1600 +700
Aaron Rai +8000 +1600 +700
Keith Mitchell +9000 +1600 +750
Harris English +9000 +1800 +750
Emiliano Grillo +9000 +1800 +750
Chris Kirk +9000 +1600 +750
Cam Davis +9000 +1800 +800
Adam Hadwin +9000 +1600 +750
Keegan Bradley +10000 +1800 +800
Justin Rose +10000 +1800 +800
J.T. Poston +10000 +2000 +850
Eric Cole +10000 +1800 +800
Doug Ghim +10000 +1800 +800
Alex Noren +10000 +2000 +800
Nick Taylor +11000 +2000 +900
Erik Van Rooyen +11000 +2000 +900
Denny McCarthy +11000 +2200 +900
Brendon Todd +11000 +2000 +900
Andrew Putnam +11000 +2200 +900
Stephan Jaeger +13000 +2200 +1000
Rickie Fowler +13000 +2500 +1000
Matthieu Pavon +13000 +2200 +1000
Lucas Glover +13000 +2200 +900
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +2500 +1000
Billy Horschel +13000 +2200 +900
Beau Hossler +13000 +2200 +1000
Austin Eckroat +13000 +2500 +1000
Nicolai Hojgaard +13000 +2500 +1100
Sepp Straka +15000 +2800 +1100
Jake Knapp +15000 +2800 +1100
Ryo Hisatsune +18000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Fox +18000 +3500 +1400
Luke List +18000 +3000 +1200
Kurt Kitayama +18000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Yu +18000 +3500 +1200
Akshay Bhatia +18000 +3000 +1200
Patrick Rodgers +20000 +3500 +1400
Davis Thompson +20000 +3500 +1400
Andrew Novak +20000 +3500 +1400
Webb Simpson +25000 +4500 +1600
Thomas Detry +25000 +4000 +1600
Taylor Pendrith +25000 +4000 +1600
Seamus Power +25000 +4500 +1600
Maverick McNealy +25000 +4500 +1800
Adam Svensson +25000 +4000 +1600
Taylor Moore +30000 +4500 +1800
Taylor Montgomery +30000 +5000 +2000
Sam Ryder +30000 +5000 +2000
Matt Wallace +30000 +5500 +2200
Matt Kuchar +30000 +4500 +1800
Mark Hubbard +30000 +5000 +1800
Lee Hodges +30000 +5000 +1800
K.H. Lee +30000 +5000 +2000
Justin Suh +30000 +5500 +2200
Greyson Sigg +30000 +5000 +1800
Garrick Higgo +30000 +5000 +2000
Chesson Hadley +30000 +5000 +1800
Carson Young +30000 +5000 +2000
Ben Silverman +30000 +5000 +2000
Ben Griffin +30000 +5000 +2000
Adam Schenk +30000 +5000 +2000
Vincent Norrman +35000 +6000 +2200
Tyler Duncan +35000 +6000 +2200
Sami Valimaki +35000 +6500 +2200
Robert MacIntyre +35000 +6500 +2500
Nick Dunlap +35000 +6500 +2500
Martin Laird +35000 +6000 +2200
Mackenzie Hughes +35000 +6000 +2200
Jimmy Stanger +35000 +6500 +2500
Gary Woodland +35000 +6500 +2500
Charley Hoffman +35000 +6000 +2200
Chan Kim +35000 +6000 +2200
Alex Smalley +35000 +6000 +2200
Troy Merritt +40000 +8000 +2800
Steve Stricker +40000 +6500 +2200
Scott Stallings +40000 +8000 +2800
Sam Stevens +40000 +7000 +2500
S.H. Kim +40000 +7500 +2800
Nico Echavarria +40000 +7000 +2500
Nick Hardy +40000 +7000 +2500
Michael Kim +40000 +7500 +2800
Matti Schmid +40000 +7500 +2800
Justin Lower +40000 +6500 +2500
Joseph Bramlett +40000 +7500 +2800
Joel Dahmen +40000 +8000 +2800
J.J. Spaun +40000 +7500 +2800
Grayson Murray +40000 +8000 +3000
Chad Ramey +40000 +8000 +2800
C.T. Pan +40000 +6500 +2500
Brandon Wu +40000 +7000 +2500
Ben Martin +40000 +7500 +2500
Ben Kohles +40000 +7000 +2500
Aaron Baddeley +40000 +6500 +2500
Brice Garnett +40000 +8000 +2800
Zac Blair +50000 +8000 +2800
Ryan Moore +50000 +8000 +3000
Peter Malnati +50000 +8000 +3000
Nate Lashley +50000 +9000 +3500
Matt NeSmith +50000 +9000 +3500
Kevin Streelman +50000 +8000 +3000
Harry Hall +50000 +9000 +3500
Dylan Wu +50000 +8000 +3000
David Skinns +50000 +9000 +3500
Carl Yuan +50000 +9000 +3500
Robby Shelton +60000 +11000 +3500
Hayden Buckley +60000 +11000 +4000
Francesco Molinari +60000 +9000 +3500
Davis Riley +60000 +10000 +3500
Camilo Villegas +60000 +11000 +3500
David Lipsky +80000 +13000 +4500
Callum Tarren +80000 +13000 +5000
Chez Reavie +100000 +18000 +6000
Tyson Alexander +150000 +25000 +7500
Ben Taylor +250000 +40000 +13000

More From DraftKings Network