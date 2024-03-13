Odds for 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament oft referred to as “the fifth major” will bring together a talented and elite field of golfers from the PGA TOUR to compete in the signature event. The golfers will compete for a share of a $25 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.5 million.
Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler switched putters last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after having issues on the green all season, and put together a dominant win at Bay Hill. Scheffler also won last year’s PLAYERS, defeating runner-up Tyrrell Hatton by five strokes.
Rory McIlroy follows at +1200, and Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas enter at +2000 apiece. Viktor Hovland is installed at +2200. Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay come in at +2500.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship, which tees off Thursday, March 14.
2024 The Players Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Opening Winner
|Opening Top 5
|Opening Top 10
|Golfer
|Opening Winner
|Opening Top 5
|Opening Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+550
|+140
|−140
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|+320
|+165
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|+400
|+210
|Viktor Hovland
|+2200
|+500
|+260
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+500
|+260
|Max Homa
|+2500
|+500
|+260
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2800
|+550
|+280
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|+600
|+300
|Will Zalatoris
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Ludvig Aberg
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Russell Henley
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Si Woo Kim
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Wyndham Clark
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Min Woo Lee
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Cameron Young
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Tony Finau
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Jason Day
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Sahith Theegala
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Brian Harman
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Tom Hoge
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Byeong Hun An
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Sungjae Im
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Tom Kim
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Aaron Rai
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Keith Mitchell
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Harris English
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Emiliano Grillo
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Chris Kirk
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Cam Davis
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Adam Hadwin
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Keegan Bradley
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Justin Rose
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|J.T. Poston
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Eric Cole
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Alex Noren
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Nick Taylor
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Denny McCarthy
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Brendon Todd
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Andrew Putnam
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Stephan Jaeger
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Rickie Fowler
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Billy Horschel
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Beau Hossler
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Austin Eckroat
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Jake Knapp
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Ryan Fox
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Luke List
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kurt Kitayama
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Yu
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Akshay Bhatia
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Davis Thompson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Andrew Novak
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Webb Simpson
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Thomas Detry
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Seamus Power
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Maverick McNealy
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Adam Svensson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Taylor Moore
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Taylor Montgomery
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Sam Ryder
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Matt Wallace
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Matt Kuchar
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Mark Hubbard
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|K.H. Lee
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Justin Suh
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Greyson Sigg
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Garrick Higgo
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Chesson Hadley
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Carson Young
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Ben Silverman
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Ben Griffin
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Adam Schenk
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Vincent Norrman
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Tyler Duncan
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Sami Valimaki
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Robert MacIntyre
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Nick Dunlap
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Martin Laird
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Jimmy Stanger
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Gary Woodland
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Charley Hoffman
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Chan Kim
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Alex Smalley
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Troy Merritt
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Steve Stricker
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Scott Stallings
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Sam Stevens
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|S.H. Kim
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Nico Echavarria
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Nick Hardy
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Michael Kim
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Matti Schmid
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Justin Lower
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Joel Dahmen
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|J.J. Spaun
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Grayson Murray
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Chad Ramey
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|C.T. Pan
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Ben Martin
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Ben Kohles
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Brice Garnett
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Zac Blair
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Ryan Moore
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Nate Lashley
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Matt NeSmith
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kevin Streelman
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Harry Hall
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Dylan Wu
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|David Skinns
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Carl Yuan
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Robby Shelton
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Hayden Buckley
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Francesco Molinari
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Davis Riley
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Camilo Villegas
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|David Lipsky
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Callum Tarren
|+80000
|+13000
|+5000
|Chez Reavie
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Tyson Alexander
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Ben Taylor
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000