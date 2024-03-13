Odds for 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament oft referred to as “the fifth major” will bring together a talented and elite field of golfers from the PGA TOUR to compete in the signature event. The golfers will compete for a share of a $25 million purse, with the winner taking home $4.5 million.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler switched putters last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after having issues on the green all season, and put together a dominant win at Bay Hill. Scheffler also won last year’s PLAYERS, defeating runner-up Tyrrell Hatton by five strokes.

Rory McIlroy follows at +1200, and Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas enter at +2000 apiece. Viktor Hovland is installed at +2200. Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay come in at +2500.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship, which tees off Thursday, March 14.