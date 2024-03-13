Picks, predictions for 2024 Big Ten Tournament

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament tips off from Target Center in Minneapolis this week. The tournament will run from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17, and the champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten is projected to earn multiple at-large bids, as well.

Purdue earned the regular season title after going 17-3 in conference play. They enter the tournament as the top seed, with Illinois following up as the second seed. Purdue defeated Illinois twice in close games during the regular season. Nebraska earned the third seed and grabbed a win over the Boilermakers in the regular season. Purdue won the Big Ten championship last season before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

2024 Big Ten Tournament predictions

Odds to win

Purdue +100

Illinois +300

Nebraska +700

Michigan State +1000

Wisconsin +1500

Northwestern +1600

Ohio State +3500

Iowa +3500

Maryland +6000

Indiana +8000

Minnesota +10000

Penn State +15000

Rutgers +20000

Michigan +35000

Purdue is the obvious favorite to win here after yet another dominant season in the Big Ten, and Illinois follows after two close losses against Purdue. Both teams, along with Northwestern and Wisconsin, will likely make the NCAA Tournament no matter the results of the conference tournament. Nebraska, Michigan State, and Iowa are still on the bubble and will need strong tournament performances ahead of March Madness.

Favorite pick: Illinois +300

Illinois has a legitimate shot against Purdue, as demonstrated in their five- and six-point losses to the Boilermakers in the regular season. Though they never quite got over the hump, the money here is better than what is available for Purdue, and the Boilermakers don’t necessarily have the best track record in the postseason (re: Fairleigh Dickinson).

Darkhorse pick: Northwestern +1600

Northwestern beat both Purdue and Illinois this year, taking down the two top teams in their conference. The Wildcats are a strong three-point shooting team, going 39.6% from the perimeter, and could heat up down the stretch in this tournament as a 4-seed,

Straight-up pick: Purdue +100

If you’re not worried about the best value bet, Purdue is the easiest straight-up pick to make. They dominated the Big Ten this season, they’re the reigning conference champions, and there is no one in their path who they can’t beat. Zach Edey is nearly impossible to defend in the paint, and Purdue’s three-point percentage is among the best in the nation.