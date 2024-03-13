Which teams are on the bubble going into 2024 Big East Tournament?

The 2024 Big East Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 13 through Saturday, March 16. The UConn Huskies are the reigning NCAA champions and earned the top seed for the conference tournament. Even without a title, they will earn an at-large bid, as will Marquette and Creighton. Whichever team wins the conference championship earns an automatic bid. The tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden.

Several Big East teams are on the bubble heading into the conference tournament. Villanova, Seton Hall, Saint John’s, and Providence will all be looking to put together a strong postseason performance to earn an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

2024 March Madness bubble watch

Big East Tournament

Teams that are in: Creighton, UConn, Marquette

Teams that are out: Georgetown, DePaul, Xavier, Butler

Teams on the bubble

Villanova

Record: 17-14, 10-10 Big East

NET: 33

Quad 1 record: 4-10

Quad 2 record: 5-1

Quad 3 record: 3-3

Quad 4 record: 5-0

The Wildcats sit at 32nd in NET rankings, but are 4-10 against Quad 1 teams, which isn’t a great resume. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has them listed as one of the last four in, which means that they would need to participate in a play-in game as part of the First Four. They helped their case in their final game of the season, in which they kept Creighton within two points after a major second-half comeback.

Providence

Record: 19-12, 10-10 Big East

NET: 64

Quad 1 record: 5-8

Quad 2 record: 2-4

Quad 3 record: 2-0

Quad 4 record: 10-0

The Friars land in Lunardi’s First Four Out, which means that it’s an uphill battle from here on out for Providence. They earned the 7-seed in the Big East, and will be looking to make a deep run. Providence ranks 64th in NET rankings and are 5-8 against Quad 1 opponents.

Seton Hall

Record: 20-11, 13-7 Big East

NET: 62

Quad 1 record: 5-7

Quad 2 record: 4-3

Quad 3 record: 2-1

Quad 4 record: 9-0

The Pirates land in Lunardi’s Next Four In, which means that as things stand, they would avoid a First Four game for the time being. Their first game of the tournament is against Saint John’s, another bubble team, and they will be looking to secure their spot in March Madness with a win. Seton Hall ranks 61st in NET rankings and are 5-7 against Quad 1 opponents.

Saint John’s

Record: 19-12, 11-9 Big East

NET: 39

Quad 1 record: 3-9

Quad 2 record: 6-2

Quad 3 record: 3-1

Quad 4 record: 7-0

The Red Storm also land in the Last Four In as things stand and would be a First Four team if they earned an at-large bid. Saint John’s has good upset potential against some of the bigger names in the conference, but have gone just 3-9 against Quad 1 teams this season. One of those three wins came over Creighton.