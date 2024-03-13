Picks, predictions for 2024 Pac-12 Tournament

The 2024 Pac-12 Conference Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Saturday, March 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All 12 of the conference’s programs will participate in this single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It’s a bittersweet moment in Las Vegas this week as this will be the final Pac-12 tourney before all 12 members scatter to different conferences next season, marking the end of the league as we knew it. As expected, Arizona was the class of the Pac-12 this season and walked away with the regular season crown to earn the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Senior center Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double while North Carolina transfer Caleb Love earned Pac-12 Player of the Year honors with 18.7 points per game.

Below we go over the MWC Tournament odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and make our predictions.

2024 Pac-12 Tournament predictions

Odds to win

Arizona -155

Colorado +500

Washington State +500

Oregon +1200

Utah +1600

USC +2000

Washington +3000

UCLA +4500

Stanford +6500

California +13000

Arizona State +16000

Oregon State +35000

The Pac-12 was pretty thin depth wise as the only other team assured to make the NCAA Tournament is No. 2 Washington State, who briefly occupied first place after taking down Arizona on February 22. Meanwhile, No. 3 Colorado ended the regular season on a six-game win streak and being squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, it’ll have extra motivation to play well in Vegas.

Favorite pick: Colorado +500

As mentioned before, the Buffaloes are on the bubble and have arguably have the most to prove in Vegas this week. CU metrically ranked as a top 30 team in both KenPom and NET. There were two areas where the Buffs dominated in, one being three-point shooting where they shot 40% in the regular season. The other was on the boards, where they limited opponents to just 29.4 rebounds per game. These factors could be what leads it on a run to the final.

Darkhorse pick: USC +2000

USC entered the regular season with high expectations and were undoubtedly the biggest disappointment in the Pac-12 this year. However, Boogie Ellis and company did catch fire late by winning four of its last five, a stretch that included a win over Arizona in the season finale. If they can do the same against the Wildcats in the quarterfinals, then the path will be wide open for them to possibly win the entire tourney.

Straight-up pick: Arizona -155

It’s Arizona vs. the field in the Pac-12 Tournament and I’ll go chalk and predict the Wildcats cutting down the nets on Saturday. Zona is a top 10 team in both NET and KenPom and can overwhelm teams with one of the fastest tempos in the entire country. They’ll have a manageable path to the championship and I think they can get the job done.