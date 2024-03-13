Picks, predictions for 2024 SEC Tournament

The 2024 SEC Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. All 14 of the conference’s programs will participate in this single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee won the SEC’s regular season championship and will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals. The Volunteers were picked as the preseason SEC favorite and lived up to the hype, being led by SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht.

Below we go over the SEC Tournament odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and make our predictions.

2024 SEC Tournament predictions

Odds to win

Tennessee +130

Auburn +260

Kentucky +400

Alabama +450

Florida +2000

Mississippi State +6500

South Carolina +8000

Texas A&M +10000

Ole Miss +25000

LSU +30000

Arkansas +30000

Georgia +50000

Vanderbilt +100000

Missouri +100000

Tennessee is understandably the favorite heading into the SEC Tourney with the logjam of No. 4 Auburn, No. 2 Kentucky, and No. 3 Alabama all following it as top contenders. Those three teams all received double byes as they all finished tied with a 13-5 record in conference play.

Also tying those teams was South Carolina, who was the odd team out due to tiebreakers and will only receive a single-bye as the No. 5 seed. The Gamecocks were the biggest surprise of the entire league after being picked to finish last. No. 6 Florida is also a team that could make some noise as it made a huge leap under second-year head coach Todd Golden.

Favorite pick: Kentucky +400

Kentucky was hit or miss at various points in SEC play due to injuries and when it was on, it looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the entire country. John Calipari’s Wildcats finished the regular season on a heater with a five-game win streak and a victory over Tennessee in last Saturday’s regular season finale secured them the No. 2 seed. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the likes of Antonio Reeves, Rob Dillingham, and company go on a run in Nashville.

Darkhorse pick: South Carolina +8000

South Carolina was in contention for the SEC regular season title in the final week of the season and SEC Coach of the Year Lamont Paris’ squad could continue to be the chaos team in Nashville. With just a single-bye, the Gamecocks will get a full day’s head start on the top four ranked seeds in the tournament and with them operating at one of the slowest tempos in the country, that could actually play to their advantage. You can get really good value with them as a darkhorse pick.

Straight-up pick: Auburn +260

Tennessee is understandably the favorite heading into Nashville, but a team that could prevent it from even making the championship game is Auburn. As mentioned before, the Tigers were in the logjam of teams that were in contention for the regular season title and their stats back them up. Bruce Pearl’s crew led the SEC in differential categories like points (+14.9), field goals made (6.3), field goal percentage (+8.5%), and assists (8.3), along with a -2.4 differential in turnovers. Combine this with a 4-1 record in neutral site games this year, and I see Auburn cutting down the nets on Sunday.