Clippers SF Kawhi Leonard leaves arena Tuesday with back spasms

Update: It is officially a case of back spasms for Leonard and he will not be returning to the game. Norman Powell is starting the second half in Leonard’s place. Hopefully, everything checks out fine for Leonard and he doesn’t miss much time.

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard left Crypto.com Arena Tuesday in the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an unknown injury. Leonard originally went to the locker room and then likely left the arena for further evaluation. He seemed to be moving fine, so we’ll have to wait and see what the issue is. He is not expected to return.

Kawhi Leonard has left the arena during Clippers-Wolves



pic.twitter.com/aBfH9dDMT5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 13, 2024

Leonard’s Clippers are up at the half on the Timberwolves in a game that will be pivotal in determining the top seed in the Western Conference. Leonard will finish this contest with six points, two rebounds and two assists.

This is obviously a big problem for the Clippers, especially since Leonard has dealt with injuries late in the season before. He sustained a season-ending injury in the 2020-21 playoffs against the Jazz and missed the subsequent season entirely. He also suffered knee soreness in last year’s playoffs against the Suns, missing the last three games of the series as the Suns won 4-1.

With Leonard potentially sidelined for a while, Paul George will take over as the team’s top offensive option with James Harden settling into a secondary role. Look for Terance Mann to also be a factor, along with Norman Powell. However, most of the heavy lifting will fall on George and Harden.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Clippers are +500 to win the championship this season. They are only behind the Celtics and Nuggets, so this Leonard situation could potentially change the entire championship picture.