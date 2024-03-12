Report: Steelers trading WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 7th-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 6th-round pick, per Adam Schefter. Johnson is under contract for just 2024 and will carry a $15 million cap hit. Jackson is also under contract for just 2024.

Johnson was a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had taken over as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and is a consistent producer. He has at least 51 receptions in each of his five career seasons. Johnson was infamously held without a touchdown in 2022, but last year had 717 yards and five scores. His touchdowns would have been tied for the most for the Panthers last year, and he would’ve been second in yards to only Adam Thielen. All in all this is a good trade for Carolina who gets a No. 2 wide receiver, but a player they can re-sign and build around going forward once Thielen retires.

Pittsburgh will now rely on George Pickens to be its top wide receiver. He has had some insane receptions over the last two years but has also gotten too emotional at times and was called out last season for not blocking on a run play. Still, Pickens certainly has the talent to lead this wide receiving corps with new quarterback Russell Wilson. The Steelers needed to add a cornerback to go along with Joey Porter Jr. after they released Patrick Peterson Jr. and allowed Levi Wallace to become a free agent. Jackson heads to the Steel City with 14 interceptions and 46 passes defended in his 302 game career.