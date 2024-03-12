Report: Ravens to sign free agent RB Derrick Henry to a 2-year, $16 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free agent running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal, per Adam Schefter. Henry fills a hole in the Baltimore backfield as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both hit free agency. Incentives met could increase this to a $20 million deal, and $9 million is fully guaranteed.

Henry was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He played eight seasons for Tennessee and will now move elsewhere in the AFC. Henry has played in 119 career games and he heads into 2024 with 9,502 yards with 90 touchdowns. He has added 1,458 yards and three touchdowns through the air. We typically see Baltimore deploy dual-threat running backs who can catch and run, but Henry will likely be counted on to heavily run the ball, which should take some pressure off of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Henry has logged back-to-back seasons of at least 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns. Edwards was a menace at the goal line last year for Baltimore punching in 13 touchdowns to go along with 810 yards. Henry should be able to take some of the run game weight off of Jackson’s shoulders which could have the reigning MVP pass more often. All in all, provided that everyone stays healthy, this move should ensure that the Ravens remain one of the top teams in the AFC and should firmly have them in the conversation for Super Bowl 59.