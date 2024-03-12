WR Darnell Mooney to sign 3-year deal with Falcons: What it means for fantasy football

The Atlanta Falcons are signing free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney to a three-year, $39 million deal, per Ian Rapoport. Mooney will join the new-look Falcons offense alongside Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson and new quarterback Kirk Cousins. One of the moves that Atlanta needed to make this offseason was bringing in a No. 2 WR to round out the offense, and Mooney checks that box.

Atlanta lost plenty of depth at WR to free agency as Mack Hollins, Van Jefferson, Scott Miller and KhaDarel Hodge are all set to test the market this offseason. Wide receiver-running back combo Cordarrelle Patterson is also a free agent. At the very least, Mooney provides another option in the passing attack, and if Atlanta can get him back to his form when he wasn’t forced to be the No. 1 wide receiver in Chicago, it could work out well for the offense despite the hefty price tag.

Mooney was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His best season came in his second year when wideouts typically breakout. He played in all 17 games and finished with 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. Mooney hasn’t been able to recreate that success over his last two seasons combined. There was even optimism that 2023 could be the year he turned it around after the Bears acquired D.J. Moore, pushing Mooney to that WR2 role in the offense again, and it didn’t happen.

All of a sudden, the discourse on the Atlanta Falcons offense in fantasy football has changed. Last year, it was all anger toward former head coach Arthur Smith for seemingly misusing Pitts and Robinson, and now you have to wonder if all of the weapons can even be fantasy-relevant. We don’t have much to go off of in regards to new head coach Raheem Morris’ offensive scheme — especially since he was last the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator — so instead, we have to predict what offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will deploy. Robinson spent 2019-2023 with Los Angeles and has worked mainly with the quarterbacks and serving as the passing game coordinator. I’d bet we see a steady dose of Robinson, but all signs point to Robinson having Cousins throw as much as Matthew Stafford does for the Rams, and he averaged 34.7 attempts per game.

Pitts and London should finally be in line for the fantasy football seasons managers have been wanting for them. Mooney’s upside is capped due to the star power around him, but Cousins has shown that he can support multiple wide receivers and a tight end in an offense. If London is a borderline WR1, high-end WR2, then I’d say that Mooney should be expected to be a WR4 at best and could serve as a desperate bye week fill-in. This obviously could change if he sees a steady target share, but this feels like one of those moves that are better for a team’s on-the-field product and may not translate to fantasy football success. Mooney could be one of those depth wide receivers you take with a late-round draft pick, and for now, let someone else be the one to overdraft him earlier.