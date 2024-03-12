Report: Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Texans rather than releasing him

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, per Ian Rapoport. It was reported that Cincinnati would release Mixon when the new league year begins on Wednesday, but Houston didn’t want to let him hit the open market.

The league-wide discourse on running backs is that teams are hesitant to pay them big contracts. Unless you are one of the top two or three running backs, players aren’t seeing the job security or paydays that other positions are. Joe Mixon is under contract for 2024 and then will be a 28-year-old free agent. The Texans could sign him to an extension if he fits well with the team, but for 2024, he provides a better option in the Houston backfield than Dameon Pierce.

Mixon spent the last seven seasons with the Bengals. He has played in 97 regular season games and has accumulated 6,412 yards with 49 touchdowns and just three fumbles. Mixon has added 2,139 yards and 13 more touchdowns through the air. Barring a bounce back in training camp from Pierce, Mixon should be the starter in the backfield. Pierce broke out as a rookie in 2022 with 939 yards and four touchdowns. He regressed last season, somewhat due to injuries, and finished with just 416 yards and two scores.

The Bengals are set to retain Chase Brown and Chris Evans heading into training camp. Cincinnati signed free agent RB Zack Moss, who had the best year of his career with the Indianapolis Colts last season. He had mainly been a backup during his tenure with the Buffalo Bills and Colts in 2022. Due to injuries to Jonathan Taylor, he saw more playing time in 2023 and finished with 794 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. It’s still hard to think that Cincinnati will trust him as its starter in 2024, but for now, he will at least be in the mix to be the lead back.