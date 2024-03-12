NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Tuesday, March 12 on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s another smaller slate Tuesday, as just 14 teams are in action across the association.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Taking this prop would give you a reason to watch this game!

But even then, I probably wouldn’t...

There’s no denying how ugly a matchup between the league-worst Wizards and decimated Grizzlies is at this stage of the season with nothing to play for between the two sides. That said, there are still opportunities to pick your spots within this contest, and Avdija has proven to be one of those as of late.

The 23-year-old is in the midst of a career-best campaign for Washington, averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting just below 40% from beyond the arc. Over the last couple of weeks, he’s taken his game to another level entirely.

Avdija has cleared this total in four of his last six contests, specifically seeing a major uptick in rebounding production. He’s been rewarded for these efforts with a spike in usage rate, eclipsing 20% four times over that span as well.

The Grizzlies have *checks notes* 13 players listed on their injury report tonight. While Memphis notoriously plays tough regardless of who suits up, they aren’t exactly a formidable defensive matchup for any team at this point.

I’m expecting Avdija to keep the momentum rolling.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Sabonis has cleared this total in five straight games, going well above his season averages consistently on the defensive side of the floor.

Hart has recorded at least one steal in six of his last seven games.

Maxey has racked up at least on steal in four of his last five contests.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Tuesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

