DraftKings NBA Pick6 Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top Plays and Projections for Today, March 12

DraftKings Network analysts use their projections to help build DraftKings Pick6 Pick Sets for today’s NBA slate.

Pacers at Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Points

Pick6 Listed Stat Projection: 32.5

DraftKings Network projection: 33.5

Pick Set Play: More

76ers at Knicks

Tyrese Maxey Points

Pick6 Listed Stat Projection: 26.5

DraftKings Network projection: 25.5

Pick Set Play: Less

Wizards at Grizzlies

Deni Avdija Points

Pick6 Listed Stat Projection: 16.5

DraftKings Network projection: 15.5

Pick Set Play: Less

Rockets at Spurs

Fred VanVleet Points + Assists + Rebounds

Pick6 Listed Stat Projection: 32.5

DraftKings Network projection: 33.5

Pick Set Play: More

Bucks at Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo Points + Assists + Rebounds

Pick6 Listed Stat Projection: 49.5

DraftKings Network projection: 50.5

Pick Set Play: More

De’Aaron Fox Points + Assists + Rebounds

Pick6 Listed Stat Projection: 39.5

DraftKings Network projection: 38.5

Pick Set Play: Less

What is DraftKings Pick6?

Pick6 is a peer-to-peer fantasy variant where you build a lineup (your “Pick Set”) of 2 to 6 players and select whether or not you believe each will outperform their listed stat projection. Enter your Pick Set in Pick6 contests to compete against other users. Get enough picks correct and win a share of cash prizes.

How to Play DraftKings Pick6

Create a Pick Set

Create a Pick Set by choosing between 2-6 players from the same sport and Pick Group (a set of picks available from a group of set competitions). For each player, simply select if you think they’ll have more or less than their listed stat projection. In each Pick Set, you can not pick the same player twice and you must pick players from at least two different teams.

Enter an Amount

Once you finalize your Pick Set, choose your entry fee amount. Your entries will be automatically distributed into available contests, subject to your confirmation.

Sweat Your Picks

When the games go live, use the My Picks tab to follow your picks in real time to track how your players are performing against their projections and how they stack up against other users.

Compete for Prizes

Make enough correct picks and win a share of the contests’ guaranteed prizes. Any prizes won will be credited to your DraftKings account after contests are finalized.

Play at DraftKings Pick6 or by downloading the DraftKings Pick6 app on Apple or Google!

