Sorry Packers fans, RB Aaron Jones is signing with the Vikings

If you’re a Green Bay Packers fan, you know this feeling all too well. It always seems like the Minnesota Vikings enjoy taking the Packers players after they had sterling careers in Green Bay. We saw it with Brett Favre. We saw it with Greg Jennings. Now, the latest player to leave the Packers and head to the Vikings is RB Aaron Jones, who is signing a one-year, $7 million deal in Minnesota, per reports.

This move comes a day after the Packers surprised a lot of media and fans by signing RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal. That deal is almost identical to the one Jones signed not too long ago. There was some hope within the Packers community that Jones would be retained, even after the team released him on Monday afternoon. Instead, he’ll go to a team that needs a starting RB after Dalvin Cook was let go before last season, and then Alexander Mattison was cut after this season.

Jones should operate as the RB1 in front of Ty Chandler, who came on late in the season to show some promise. In an injury-mired season for Jones, he managed to rush for 142 times for 656 yards with two TDs, adding 30 receptions on 43 targets for 233 yards and one score. AJ Dillon, who is also a free agent, was ineffective filling in for Jones at times. While Jones is only 29 and likely has something left in the tank, the injuries are concerning. But when Jones was healthy, he was still productive in what was mostly a pass-heavy offense.

Fantasy football analysis

Now, to the injuries. Jones dealt with knee problems early in his career and this past season it was a hamstring issue, which isn’t good. If we’re looking at fantasy football, Jones should be one of the first 24 RBs selected in most 10-12 team formats. If he can stay healthy, Jones is in a good situation to get plenty of touches. You’ll definitely want to handcuff him with Chandler, who could overtake Jones and would be a great play if the veteran gets injured again.

The big question mark now is at QB for the Vikings, who don’t have a starter after Kirk Cousins bolted for Atlanta in free agency. If the Vikings can bring in a competent starter, that helps Jones and the offense a ton. If Minnesota can’t find a QB in free agency or via trade, the team could look to the 2024 NFL Draft in April. A rookie QB could mean the offense regresses.

After starting the 2023 season 1-4, the Vikings bounced back to get to .500 before Cousins tore his Achilles. The Vikings would lose six of the final seven games in the regular season and miss the playoffs. Without a QB, the Vikings could be very bad again. Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens are still under contract. Neither feels like an internal option to replace Cousins. The Vikings could go into reset mode and draft a QB but could also look to move star WR Justin Jefferson, who is in line to make a ton on his next contract beginning in 2025.

With all these question marks, while Jones will be a good mid-to-late round RB to snag in PPR, there’s a lot of risk in hoping he can be one of your starting backs in fantasy football. Jones makes more sense as a FLEX play if he falls and again, be sure to get Chandler to handcuff.