Pick on the Spread for Manhattan-Iona on March 12

It has been a strange year for the Iona Gaels, who are in danger of a losing season for just the second time in the past 16 seasons unless they can get a win in the MAAC Tournament on Tuesday against the Manhattan Jaspers.

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Iona Gaels (-8, 137)

Since top scorer Greg Gordon left the Iona program, the team has posted a 2-4 record in their six games without him, including a loss to this very Manhattan team, but are unlikely to run into as hot of a shooting team as they did in their 77-60 loss on March 7.

Manhattan won the rebound battle 34-to-19 and went 11-of-21 from 3-point range in the first meeting, which was an outlier on both fronts with Manhattan 332nd in total rebound rate and 312th in 3-point shooting percentage at 31.1%

While Iona is 315th in rebound rate, they should be able to win the turnover battle much like in the previous matting when they forced 14 Manhattan turnovers while turning the ball over 11 times themselves.

In games played away from home, Iona is fifth in the country in turnovers forced per offensive play while Manhattan is 320th in turnovers committed per possession on offense.

While Iona has been averaging nearly 3.6 points per 100 possessions fewer on offense without Gordon than they were with him, a Manhattan defense that ranks 333rd in opponents 3-point shooting percentage and 280th in points allowed per possession.

After losing their first three games without Gordon, Iona enters having won two of their past three and with point guard Joel Brown stepping his game up to average 13 points per game since Gordon left the team, Iona will get revenge for their March 7 defeat.

The Play: Iona -8

