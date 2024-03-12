Top 2024 NBA draft prospects to watch during ACC Tournament

The 2024 NBA Draft is still a few months away but March is when prospects emerge and make a name for themselves. The ACC appears ripe for some surprises, especially with North Carolina and Duke looking shaky at times despite being at the top of the conference. A talented player can flip the script on even the best programs, and there’s plenty of those in the ACC who can boost their draft stock in the process.

Here’s a look at some of the top prospects to keep an eye on during the ACC conference tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 12.

Kyshawn George, Miami, SF

It’s easy to fall in love with a player who has a great perimeter shot, which George certainly does. There are concerns about his size and build, but he actually is able to rebound the ball fairly well despite those concerns. The Hurricanes are at the bottom of the ACC tournament bracket and have no shot of making the big dance unless they win out, which means George will have to really get hot to provide Miami the boost it has been missing. If he does that, scouts might be willing to overlook some of his physical deficiencies, especially since he has time to bulk up a bit.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, C

I don’t buy Filipowski’s ability to stretch the floor as much as others might, but this is not a particularly strong draft class at the moment and 7-footers are hard to ignore. It’s especially hard to ignore Filipowski’s impact on the game across the board, and his defensive chops might actually be better than expected. The question is whether he can lead the Blue Devils on a deep run to solidify his spot as a lottery prospect.

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, G/F

If you’re looking for a lockdown defender, Dunn is your guy. It’s almost a requirement for Virginia players to be able to be good on that side of the floor, so it’s no surprise Dunn is solid there. He’s versatile, speedy and plays bigger than his weight. That’s something a lot of NBA teams can work with. The question will be whether he can show some sort of improvement on the offensive end. March is the perfect time for a surprise scorer to emerge, especially for a team that doesn’t have many other offensive stars.

RJ Davis, North Carolina, PG

Davis’ age works against him, but he’s the type of point guard a lot of teams would want and can use right away. He’s a smaller guard but seeing how much success Jalen Brunson is having will give people some ideas for Davis. Teams might like him to be more stout defensively and operate better in the pick-and-roll game but Davis’ scoring is tough to ignore. If he lead the Tar Heels to the title, his stock will go through the roof.

Jared McCain, Duke, PG

Speaking of dynamic point guards, the Blue Devils have a pretty good one in McCain. He’s an excellent shooter and asserts himself on the glass too. The question is whether he can take over games and carry the team, which he has started to do as the season progressed. A deep tournament run would highlight his skills, and he’s got tremendous upside as a freshman which NBA teams will want to get their hands on.