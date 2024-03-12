Top 2024 NBA draft prospects to watch during Big 12 Conference Tournament

It’s officially tournament season in college basketball, and that also means an opportunity for some of the top NBA draft prospects to showcase their skills in front of a national audience. While these tournaments might not impact how a player is graded by scouts, it does present a new challenge for the prospects and can often be the difference if a team is between selecting two players.

Here’s a look at some of the top prospects to keep an eye on during the Big 12 conference tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 12.

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas, SF

With Hunter Dickinson’s status up in the air, the Jayhawks will be looking for McCullar Jr. to be a big presence for them in the conference tournament and beyond. Unfortunately, the small forward is dealing with an injury himself and might not be at 100%. He’s projected to be a first-round pick, although where he will end up being taken varies significantly. Over the last eight games, McCullar Jr. is shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.8% from deep, which isn’t going to fly if he wants to be taken seriously as a first-round pick. If he can recover and lead Kansas on a nice tournament run, he’ll get a nice boost in the eyes of league personnel.

Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor, SG

The shooting percentages are not great for Walter, who has a great build as a potential combo guard. He’ll have to eventually bump up those numbers for scouts to take him seriously as a perimeter threat, which is almost a requirement for backcourt players in the NBA. Walter does offer some upside defensively too and his development curve is ideal as a freshman, but that’s not really going to matter if he can’t deliver offensively. The conference tournament is a great spot to do that.

Johnny Furphy, Kansas, G/F

Furphy has taken a backseat to McCullar Jr. and Dickinson for most of the season but this is the time for him to really shine. He’s got great size for his speed, and the comparisons to Josh Giddey are hard to ignore. But can he consistently shoot from the perimeter? If Furphy can get hot in the conference tournament and beyond, he will shoot up draft boards.

Jamal Shead, Houston, PG

When you’re the best player on the No. 1 team in the country, you’re going to get eyeballs on you. Shead doesn’t project as a first-round pick at the moment, largely because his offensive game isn’t nearly as good as his defensive one. He can be an immediate anchor for a team’s perimeter defense but his development curve is a bit off as a senior and his shooting could use some work. If Houston goes on a deep tournament run though, he could go rise into the late first round.

Yves Missi, Baylor, C

The big man is a defensive force already as a freshman, which means teams believe they can mold him into a solid offensive player over time. Missi is mostly a lob threat and finisher at this stage, which will make him a role player at best to start his career. However, his defensive chops make his potential intriguing. If he can maintain that in the Big 12 conference tournament while building on his offensive game, teams will be more inclined to take a chance on him.