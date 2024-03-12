Derrick Henry lands in best spot for his fantasy football upside

King Henry has moved his realm to Baltimore, as the Ravens plan to sign the longtime Titans running back via free agency, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Henry has topped 2k rushing yards in a single season and put up huge rushing statistics his whole career despite barely working in the passing game. Lamar Jackson gets the best running back he’s ever had on the team and Henry gets another shot at a Super Bowl run.

Derrick Henry’s new contract numbers

Derrick Henry is signing a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed. It isn’t a huge payday for the 30-year old, but it sets him up as the lead back in 2024 without a doubt.

2023 statistics

Henry led the league once again in rushing attempts, with 280, which he took for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns for a 4.2 yards per carry pace. He also caught 28-of-36 targets for 214 yards.

Henry fits well in the Ravens offense

The Baltimore Ravens are used to not throwing the ball to their running backs, which is fine for Henry, who can catch the ball, but isn’t as adept as other backs at the job. He will be the lead back and get plenty of work behind a Top 10 offensive line. Plus, he’ll have one of the best rushing quarterbacks of all time taking attention away from him on most downs.

Last season Ravens running backs had 28 rushing attempts inside the opponent’s 5-yard line, 3rd-most in the league. Their 15 touchdowns from those 28 attempts tied for the most running back touchdowns scored inside the opponent’s 5-yard line. That sets up great for Henry, who should see all of that work this season. Twelve of Gus Edward’s 13 touchdowns came from inside the opponent’s 5-yard line. Henry should be able to get those goal line looks while also bringing more to the table than Edwards outside goal line work.

Overall, Henry’s fantasy upside remains huge in Baltimore. Yes, he has plenty of wear and tear from a career of carrying the load, but he was still an explosive back in 2023 and as long as he can stay on the field and healthy, he will put up good touchdown numbers without much trouble.