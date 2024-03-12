NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 12

There are seven games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, which means managers have plenty of options to find value additions to their DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, $4,800

The backup point guard has come a long way over his career in Boston, and should see extended playing time with the Celtics potentially resting some players on the second night of a back-to-back set. Pritchard is entrenched in this rotation and is coming off a stellar showing with 33.5 DKFP in 30 minutes Monday. There’s a possibility of another blowout here, which means more minutes for Pritchard. The Jazz rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards, setting up Pritchard for a strong showing Tuesday evening.

Jock Landale, Rockets, $4,800

It sounds like Landale will be the primary big man for Houston with Alperen Sengun going down, although we could see the Rockets play around with some small-ball lineups. Landale has been an afterthought for most of the season but he should have some success Tuesday against the Spurs. San Antonio ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers and is on the second night of a back-to-back set, which means Landale has a great matchup to stake his claim on the starting role while Sengun is out.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $4,400

Beasley managed 23 points, five assists and four rebounds in the previous meeting against the Kings, who are just above the league average when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. The Bucks guard has put up 25+ DKFP in back-to-back games and had success against Sacramento last time out, so there’s no reason to fade him tonight. He’s going to keep getting big minutes as a starter and has more upside as a three-point threat.