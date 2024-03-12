Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s games

There are seven games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. It might not be as big a slate as bettors hoped for when it comes to selecting player props but there’s still some excellent opportunities out there. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Maxey over 5.5 assists vs. Knicks (+130)

The 76ers star guard will return after missing four games with a concussion. His over/under is set at 4.5 (over -145, under +114) but I like this alternate line to get more value. Prior to his absence, Maxey recored 5+ assists in eight straight games before registering just three against the Mavericks. He went over this line four times in that span. In two games against the Knicks, Maxey has put up nine and five assists respectively. He’s back on the floor and should have high usage, making it relatively easy for him to cross this mark.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35+ points vs. Pacers (-105)

This alternate line offers less value than I’d expect but it’s still better than the others out there for the Thunder guard. Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.8 points per game in the last 12, going under 30 points in only two instances during that stretch. One was on the second night of a back-to-back set and the other was in a 31-point blowout win. The Thunder guard has hit this line five times in the last 12 games and the Pacers present an excellent opportunity for that scoring to keep going as one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

Jalen Green under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Spurs (-120)

There’s a decent amount of risk here, especially since the Spurs rank 27th in opponent three-point percentage. However, the Rockets guard has been cold from the perimeter of late. He’s gone under this line three times in the last four games, shooting just 25.8% from deep. More importantly, Green has gone under this line every time in three games against the Spurs this season. His most recent showing was a 1-10 performance. While Green will want to turn this around and has a favorable matchup, I’ll back his history against San Antonio and take the under.

Domantas Sabonis triple-double vs. Bucks (+165)

The Kings big man was able to log a triple-double in the last contest against Milwaukee, which was a high-scoring thriller. Tuesday’s matchup projects to be the same, and we know Sabonis can easily get double-digit points and rebounds. He’s come a combined three assists short of logging triple-doubles in the last three games, so the production has been there. As long as this contest doesn’t get too one-sided, Sabonis should get enough minutes to rack up a nice stat line.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds vs. Timberwolves (-125)

Leonard missed the team’s last game due to a groin injury, although that designation was likely a throwaway one to give the Clippers star forward a rare rest. Leonard has played on most back-to-back sets and should suit up for this massive Western Conference clash. The forward logged nine rebounds in the first contest against Minnesota but went under this line in the last two. However, the Timberwolves are down Karl-Anthony Towns and could also be down Rudy Gobert. That makes this matchup much more favorable for Leonard to hit the over.