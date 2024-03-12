Picks, predictions for 2024 Big East Tournament

The 2024 Big East Tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden between Wednesday, March 13 and Saturday, March 16 as teams battle it out for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Reigning March Madness champion UConn enters as the favorite to win, but Creighton and Marquette are still top contenders for the title, as well. The Big East will be a multi-bid conference, so even teams that don’t take home the championship will still have a path to the Big Dance. Here are our picks and predictions for the Big East Tournament.

2024 Big East Tournament predictions

Odds to win

UConn -135

Creighton +425

Marquette +500

St. John’s +800

Villanova +1600

Seton Hall +3500

Providence +6000

Xavier +11000

Butler +11000

Georgetown +100000

DePaul +100000

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. This year’s Big East is largely a race between the top three teams: UConn, Creighton, and Marquette. The Huskies earned the top seed in the tournament and enter as the favorites to win. Creighton, who went 1-1 against UConn, follow as the No. 2, and Marquette, who went 1-3 against the two top-ranked schools combined, enters as the third seed.

Favorite pick: Creighton +425

The UConn betting line doesn’t offer much in terms of a great return, even if it is a more obvious pick. UConn and Creighton went 1-1 in head-to-head matchups this season, and Creighton defeated the Huskies by double digits in the most recent game between the two teams.

Dark horse pick: St. John’s +800

St. John’s is an interesting team. They rank 31st at KenPom and have a fairly even balance on both ends of the court. The Red Storm gave both UConn and Creighton a run for their money this season, keeping the Huskies within four and defeating the Bluejays. St. John’s is not out of the question as a dark horse Big East champion this season.

Straight-up pick: UConn -135

UConn is the favorite for a reason — this team is a top contender to win the NCAA Tournament this season with one of the best offenses in the country and a top-20 defense. The Huskies’ scoring depth is unmatched, and they have lost just one game since Christmas.