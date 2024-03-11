What Chargers signing RB Gus Edwards means for fantasy football

Running back Gus Edwards is headed west after signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Edwards had a breakout season in 2023 in Baltimore after lead Ravens back JK Dobbins sustained a season-ending injury in Week 1. Edwards led Baltimore’s backfield in rushing yards with a career-high 810 yards, and led the team in rushing touchdowns with 13.

Edwards will join new head coach Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles as a potential replacement for Austin Ekeler. He showed his potential as a lead back in 2023, and with Ekeler’s free agency placing him on the market, Edwards may be a big fantasy producer in 2024.

Edwards has been in Baltimore since he was drafted in 2018, but this move to the Chargers could be mutually beneficial. The Ravens never wanted to commit to Edwards as a primary back, but in Los Angeles, a year of similar production to 2023 would be an upgrade over Ekeler’s 2023 season, which saw him rush for 628 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. The Ravens didn’t work Edwards into the passing game as much as the Chargers used Ekeler there, though, so it remains to be seen how Edwards will fit into the scheme there.