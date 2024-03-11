What QB Kirk Cousins signing with Falcons means for fantasy football

One of the worst-kept secrets on NFL free agency has become official as quarterback Kirk Cousins has agreed to a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per his agent Mike McCartney. The 35-year old veteran QB was able to secure a multi-year deal with the franchise even after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury with the Minnesota Vikings last October.

This move alters the immediate future for both NFC franchises. The Falcons have now found their starter after two years of mediocre QB play post-Matt Ryan. There are questions about Cousins’ durability following his Achilles tear, but he should elevate the team to playoff contention if he’s healthy and productive in 2024. Meanwhile, the Vikings will now have to search for its next starting QB and whoever that is will have elite weapons in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to lean on.

Below, we’ll go over the fantasy football implications of Cousins signing with the Falcons.

Fantasy football impact

Kirk Cousins

Cousins was the No. 6 fantasy quarterback prior to his season-ending injury in Week 8 of last season, throwing for over 2,300 yards with a league-high 18 touchdowns to the tune of 19.4 fantasy points per game. While he won’t have a player the caliber of Justin Jefferson to throw to, he’ll still have plenty of nice skill position weapons to work with as the Falcons try to contend for the NFC South title.

The obvious concern is how effective he’ll be in his recovery from his Achilles tear and one would imagine that that will depress his fantasy stock. If he is able to have a productive season for his new team out the gate, he could be a mid-late round steal for any manager who decides to take a flyer on him.

Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London

Congratulations Falcons skill players! First your franchise finally ousted the head coach who refused to use you properly and now you have an actual quarterback who can get you the ball!

Should Cousins pick up where he left off prior to the injury, the fantasy value of Atlanta’ skill guys should increase with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson running the show. Robinson in particular finished the 2023 season as the 12th ranked fantasy RB in standard leagues and one would imagine that they’ll really lean on him to take some pressure off of his new QB. London finished the 2023 campaign just shy of 1,000 receiving yards and he could be a steal as a potential WR2 option in most leagues.

Meanwhile, this is a do-or-die year for Pitts as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. The pressure is on for the tight end to finally produce at a high clip and dynasty managers could finally get a return on their investment from a few seasons ago.

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Minnesota will now have to search for a new QB and it will most likely use its 2024 first-round pick on its gunslinger of the future. In the meantime, the Vikings might turn to a veteran as a stopgap for the 2024 season and options include Ryan Tannehill or a potential trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.

Regardless of whose throwing to him, a healthy Jefferson will remain the WR1 until further notice and he should continue to put up monster fantasy numbers after he signs a new contract extension with the organization. The attention opposing defenses pay to Jefferson should open the door for Addison to also put up big numbers as he finished his rookie season as the No. 23 WR in PPR leagues last year.