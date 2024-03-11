Picks for Arkansas State vs. James Madison in Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game:

One of the early buzzer-beaters of March Madness 2024 gives us a bit of a surprise as the final of the Sun Belt Conference, as the No. 4 Arkansas State Red Wolves face the No. 1 James Madison Dukes in the final of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Below we take a look at the matchup, and make a pick against the spread for tonight’s winner.

Arkansas State: 18-15 (11-7 Sun Belt), 140 NET, 129 KenPom

It’s a bit of a surprise to see the denizens of JonesBoogie in the title game. Thanks to this Freddy Hicks buzzer-beater, they knocked off No. 1 seed App State 67-65 on Sunday to keep the season going. The junior transfer from Tarleton State finished with 19 points on 8-9 shooting and five rebounds to be the star that was needed for the Red Wolves when it mattered.

ASU got dusted 80-57 in the last regular season game at App State, but prior to that they had won six-straight in conference play and eight of nine. The Red Wolves can score (61st in adjusted offense via KenPom), but they really struggle to get stops (243rd in adjusted defense).

James Madison: 30-3 (15-3 Sun Belt), 55 NET, 68 KenPom

Despite the Dukes gorgeous record and win over Michigan State in Lansing to open the season, they are just 1-1 vs. Quad 1, 0-1 vs. Quad 2, and will not be considered for an at-large NCAA bid if they don’t win tonight. But the holders of the nation’s longest active win streak at 12 are the heavy favorites for a reason, holding opponents to just 28.6% from three-point range this year, the third-best mark in the NCAA.

Junior small forward Terrence Edwards was the Sun Belt Player of the Year (17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game), and senior center TJ Bickerstaff likely finished second in that category.

JMU will want to push the tempo, while using their offensive weapons to put the overmatched Red Wolves on their heels as much as possible defensively.

How to watch the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game

When: Monday, March 11, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: James Madison -5.5

Moneyline: JMU -250, Arkansas State +205

Total: 149

The Pick: James Madison -5.5

While the Dukes haven’t been as much in form as of late, struggling with Texas State well into the second half of the semifinal, they’re the big favorite here for a reason. In close college games the underdog need to make some three-pointers, and few teams take that option away better than JMU. ASU is 35% from downtown, but on their third game in three days, that number will tick down even further against pressure.

Both teams are pretty mediocre from the free throw line, but expect the Dukes to get their conference championship and a cover from the stripe late in this one.