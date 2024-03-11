Full list of every automatic bid into 2024 NCAA Women’s Tournament

March Madness is upon us, and a total of 32 teams will receive automatic bids to the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s College Basketball Championship.

Conference tournaments are officially underway, and the winners of these league tournaments receive automatic bids to the Big Dance beginning on March 20.

Whether you’re a blue-blood in a league like the SEC or a small school in a league like the MAAC, it’s simple; have at least seven teams in your certified conference for the last four seasons, cut down the nets in your league tourney, and you’ll guarantee yourself a shot at competing for the national championship over the next three weekends.

Below we keep track on all of the conference tournament winners that have earned themselves automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness: NCAA Tournament automatic bids

A-10: Richmond

AAC:

America East:

ACC: Notre Dame

Atlantic Sun:

Big 12:

Big East:

Big Sky:

Big South: Presbyterian

Big Ten: Iowa

Big West:

CAA:

Conference USA:

Horizon League:

Ivy:

MAC:

MAAC:

MEAC:

Missouri Valley:

Mountain West:

Northeast:

Ohio Valley: UT Martin

Pac-12: USC

Patriot:

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: Chattanooga

Southland:

Summit:

Sun Belt:

SWAC:

WAC:

West Coast: