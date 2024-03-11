Upcoming Reignmakers PGA TOUR Trade-in Recipes, Token Drops for March

A new set of Reignmakers PGA TOUR Trade-In Recipes are coming throughout March and April!

With these recipes, there will be a Trade-In Token drop. The total quantity of tokens reflects the approximate number of upcoming recipe completions occurring at each rarity tier from March 20, 2024 to April 14, 2024.

The Reignmakers PGA TOUR Trade-In Token drop cadence will be monthly, taking place around the third Monday or Tuesday of each month.

Trade-In Recipe Details

The digital player card inventory for these trade-in recipes will be from the Tee Box and Fairway sets.

CORE and RARE recipes will feature golfers from Groups 1 through 4. ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER recipes will feature golfers from Groups 2 through 4.

Starting March 20, 2024, Trade-In Recipes will include Group 2 Fairway Set Golfers for the ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers. Recipes starting on April 15, 2024 will begin to include Group 1 golfers at the ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers.

Upcoming Info to Note

Players can expect new Trade-In Recipes in the first half of each week. Golfers included within Trade-In packs will be from either the Tee Box or Fairway sets and contents will vary each week. Remember to check the pack details to see the full golfer list. The pack itself will not be sellable. However, once opened, the golfer card is sellable and playable.

In addition to recipes, Reignmakers PGA TOUR Trade-in Tokens will have utility to be traded in for select DFS tickets and contests.

Please refer to the March DFS recipe article for the full outline of what’s to come for DFS contests.

2023 Trade-In Token Conversion Reminder

For all rarities, 2023 tokens are no longer sold or able to be used in recipes. Players will need to complete the Trade-In Recipes to trade their 2023 token in and receive a 2024 token. These recipes will be live until June 1, 2024. For the CORE, RARE, ELITE and REIGNMAKER tiers, the Trade-In Recipe will provide two new 2024 tokens to account for token prices being reduced by 50% in 2024 at these rarity levels.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!