Report: Packers expected to sign running back Josh Jacobs in free agency

The Green Bay Packers are set to sign former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, according to Ian Rapoport. Jacobs was expected to return to Las Vegas but it seems the Packers want him to solidify their running back group while potentially making him the back of the future if the situation arises.

2023 statistics

Jacobs finished the 2023 season with 805 yards and six touchdowns, essentially half of what he was able to do during a wildly productive 2022 campaign. The Raiders saw wholesale changes offensively and not having a strong quarterback didn’t help Jacobs when it came to defensive matchups.

Jacobs looks to be a RB2 for fantasy football in 2024

The important thing to look at when considering Jacobs’ fantasy value on the Packers is what this signing means for Aaron Jones. The Packers incumbent starter is on the books for another year before free agency, but Green Bay has seen him get hurt a lot. Maybe the thought is Jacobs and Jones can split work, preserving both of them over the course of the 17 games. That’ll help Jacobs as well, who has dealt with numerous injuries over the last year.

If Jones and Jacobs have that kind of workload, both can be considered RB2s in fantasy football given how efficient Green Bay’s offense became by the end of the season. There should be even more optimism given how young this team was. If Jones is let go, Jacobs becomes a fringe RB1 with health being the primary indicator of his success.