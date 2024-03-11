RB D’Andre Swift to take over lead back role for Bears

The Chicago Bears plan to sign former Lions and Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, per Ian Rapoport. Swift is coming off a two-year stint where he was the lead back in Philadelphia

D’Andre Swift’s new contract numbers

Swift is reportedly going to make $24 million on a three year deal with 15.3 million guaranteed. That puts him as the top paid back in Chicago and is on par with other top running backs in the league. He should go into the 2024 season as the lead back, but both Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert are good enough to siphon some work.

2023 statistics

Swift Swift is coming off his first 1,000 yard season, as he ran for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries. He also caught 39 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles in 2023. It was his first year as the no-doubt lead back and he played well, rushing for 4.6 yards per carry.

Will Swift get enough work to be a good fantasy football pick ?

The question we have here is if Swift will see too much work taken away from him by Khalil Herbert and/or Roschon Johnson. Herbert’s numbers have been quite good the last couple seasons, but injuries and suppressed playing time kept him from having big overall numbers. Rookie Johnson didn’t win as many looks as he should have in a season with plenty of running back injuries for the Bears, but he is on his rookie contract and the team will hope he can take a step forward this season.

In the end, Swift should be the every down back in Chicago. He has to stay healthy and play well to keep Herbert off his back, but he should be given the chance. Add in Caleb Williams and likely another wide receiver to go with D.J. Moore and the offense should have a better time of things in 2024.