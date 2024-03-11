Can Tony Pollard be a fantasy football asset alongside Tyjae Spears in Tennessee?

The Dallas Cowboys decided to let Tony Pollard test free agency and now he is a Tennessee Titan, per Aaron Wilson. Pollard had a down 2023 which made it easier for the Cowboys to let him walk. The Titans let their own starting RB walk as well, as Derrick Henry is set to move on to a new team now that free agency has started.

Tony Pollard’s new contract numbers

Pollard will sign 3-year deal worth $24M, per Ian Rapoport. This deal looks very similar to the deal D’Andre Swift just received with his new team, the Chicago Bears. This puts him as the top paid back on the team and likely lead.

2023 statistics

Pollards numbers fell off sharply after he became the lead back in Dallas, but that fall off also happened coming off surgery. His efficiency numbers rose toward the ed of the season, giving some hope that the further removed from surgery, the better he became.

Can Pollard separate from RB Tyjae Spears enough to be RB1?

With Henry set to leave the Titans after a Hall of Fame career, it appeared Tyjae Spears could be in line for a big chunk of fantasy stats in 2024, but Pollard squashes that. Pollard should take over the lead back role, but this also should be much more of a committee than Spears saw last season with Henry.

Pollard gets the nod as a RB2 in fantasy for the time being. I like that he improved late last season, but he’ll be risky. Much will come down to their roles, especially around the goal line. I like Spears ability, so I will look to add him if he falls in fantasy drafts, but he’ll need some luck to have a breakout 2024.