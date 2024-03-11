Mavericks vs. Bulls pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, March 11

The Dallas Mavericks (36-28) and Chicago Bulls (31-33) meet Monday evening in a matchup of two teams who currently sit in the play-in picture in their respective conferences. The Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak while the Bulls saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of the Clippers. The Mavericks won the last matchup between these teams 114-105.

Dallas is clean on the injury front. Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams remain out for Chicago and will be out for the rest of the season. Torrey Craig is probable as he recovers from an ankle sprain.

The Mavericks are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 233. Dallas is -175 on the moneyline while Chicago is +145.

Mavericks vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -4

Luka Doncic became the first player in league history to record six straight 30-point triple-doubles, and he seems likely to continue that streak tonight. The Mavericks have finally found a way to win games with his historic performances, covering in the last two games. Dallas is 5-4 ATS since the All-Star break. Chicago is 4-5 ATS and is actually solid as a home underdog at 8-5-1 ATS.

Dallas covered this line in the last matchup between these teams, and the Bulls are unlikely to contain Doncic during this insane stretch. Even though Chicago has a strong record as an underdog at home, I’ll take the Mavericks to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Over 233

The Mavericks are 4-5 to the over since the break while the Bulls are also 4-5 to the over. Dallas is averaging 121.2 points per game since the All-Star break while Chicago is putting up 112.1. Neither team is particularly solid defensively, and the Bulls will have to keep up with Doncic’s all-around brilliance. I’ll take the over on this total.