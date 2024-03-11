Suns vs. Cavaliers pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, March 11

Playoff contenders meet in a cross-conference clash Monday when the Phoenix Suns (37-27) meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-23). The Suns are coming off a loss to the Celtics Saturday, while the Cavaliers are on the second night of a back-to-back set after losing to the Nets Sunday. This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

Devin Booker is probable to return to the court for Phoenix. He was questionable Saturday and appeared likely to play but was eventually ruled out. Eric Gordon and Josh Okogie are out. The Cavaliers haven’t submitted an official injury report but Donovan Mitchell remains unlikely to play as he recovers from a knee issue. Evan Mobley and Max Strus are also likely to be out.

The Suns are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 220.5. Phoenix is -238 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +195.

Suns vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -6

Phoenix is 13-15-1 ATS as the road team, and 7-10-1 ATS as the road favorite. Cleveland is 1-2 ATS in the last three games without Mitchell. The Cavaliers are 15-17-1 ATS as the home team and 3-4 ATS as a home underdog.

Booker coming back should be enough to tip the scales in favor of Phoenix. The Suns have been missing his scoring and playmaking, especially since it puts undue burden on Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Cavaliers are still down some key players and I’ll take the Suns to get the job done Monday.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

The Suns have gone under their totals in nine straight games, so taking the over here is a bit of a risk. The Cavaliers have actually gone over their totals in the last two games after four straight unders. I think Booker’s return does enough to boost Phoenix’s offense and I’ll take the over in this one.