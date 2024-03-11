NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 11

With only six games on Monday’s NBA slate, it’ll be harder for managers to lock in value plays to round out their DFS lineups. That doesn’t mean there aren’t quality options available though. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks, $5,000

The Mavericks backup big man comes in right at the threshold after a series of massive games. Gafford has put up 33.5 DKFP per game over the last three contests and now gets a chance to go up against his former team. The Bulls have been solid against opposing bigs, ranking 10th in fantasy points allowed to centers, but I’ll back Gafford as a value add given his recent performances.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors, $4,400

Golden State’s rookie big man has been on a nice little run here, averaging 25.1 DKFP per game over the last four contests. He’s coming off a 26 DKFP showing against the Spurs in Saturday’s loss, and should still get decent run in Monday’s return game. San Antonio ranks 20th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men, and Jackson-Davis is coming in at a great price point for tonight’s slate.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets, $4,800

The Nuggets shooting guard is on a great run since the All-Star break, averaging 26.1 DKFP per game over the last seven contests. KCP is going to remain entrenched in his starting role and gets a great matchup against a Raptors team embracing the tank. Toronto ranks 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards.