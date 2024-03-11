Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

There are only six games on Monday’s NBA schedule, which means bettors might not have as many options when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s a look at some of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic triple-double vs. Bulls (+170)

Doncic’s streak of 30-point triple-doubles will eventually come to an end. However, it seems like a fool’s errand to predict when that will be. The Bulls aren’t a strong defensive team, ranking 22nd in defensive rating and 21st in points allowed per game since the All-Star break. More importantly, it doesn’t feel like Doncic will suddenly be inclined to spread the ball around more and take a back seat amidst this run. I’ll keep backing him on this prop.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Raptors (+135)

Let’s keep the triple-double props going. Jokic recorded four straight triple-doubles after the All-Star break before a quiet stretch. He then added a triple-double against the Celtics and now gets to face a Raptors squad that is in tank mode. Toronto is 24th in defensive rating since the break and 27th in points allowed per game. I like the Nuggets big man to get another triple-double tonight.

Devin Booker over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+140)

The Cavaliers have slipped defending the perimeter since the All-Star break, ranking 25th in the league in opponent three-point percentage. Booker is returning to the lineup tonight barring an unforeseen setback, and he should be aggressive. The Suns guard was shooting 37.9% from the floor after the break before being sidelined, so he’ll look to get back to that in his return. I’ll back him to go over this mark in a favorable matchup.

Chris Paul over 8.5 assists vs. Spurs (-105)

The Warriors veteran point guard recorded nine assists in Saturday’s loss to San Antonio, and he’s set to get the start again with Stephen Curry sidelined. Paul has gone over this mark twice in the last three games, so it’s safe to think he can once again top this line. The Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the league defensively all season, ranking 24th in opponent assists allowed per game.