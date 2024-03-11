2024 Big Ten Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17. All games will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Purdue earned the top seed for the second consecutive year, and are the favorites to win the Big Ten in 2024 and return to March Madness as a No. 1 seed. They defeated Penn State in the conference championship last year before falling to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue’s biggest challengers in this field include Illinois, Northwestern, and Wisconsin — the only three other teams in the conference with an all-but-guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern defeated Purdue earlier this season, and Illinois lost to the Boilermakers by a combined 11 points in two regular season games.

Michigan State, Nebraska, and Iowa could all make a dark horse run for the tournament title, as well. These three teams sit on the bubble heading into March and will need to put together a strong performance in the conference tournament to grab an at-large bid to the Big Dance. Nebraska is the only team among those three to have defeated Purdue during the regular season.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament and a pick for the winner.

2024 Big Ten Tournament odds

Purdue +100

Illinois +300

Nebraska +700

Michigan State +1000

Wisconsin +1500

Northwestern +1600

Ohio State +3500

Iowa +3500

Maryland +6000

Indiana +8000

Minnesota +10000

Penn State +15000

Rutgers +20000

Michigan +35000

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The pick: Purdue +100

Purdue may struggle in the NCAA Tournament again this season, but the Big Ten is theirs to lose. They’ve held Illinois off twice, they were able to bounce back with a win over Northwestern, and the rest of the territory is covered. While the money isn’t very exciting, this is where Purdue excels. They know how to beat these teams, and there won’t be any surprises coming their way like we saw in last year’s first-round loss. Zach Edey will dominate in the paint, and the Boilermakers will take home the conference title.