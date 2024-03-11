2024 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. All 14 teams in the conference will compete in the single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue won the Big Ten regular season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in Minneapolis. Led by Zach Edey, the Boilermakers are looking to repeat as B1G tourney champs as they embark on a redemption tour after last year’s 16>1 embarrassment in the NCAA tourney. They will have a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals, just like No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska, and No. 4 Northwestern.
Below, we’ll take a look at the Big Ten Tournament bracket, as well as odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and every team’s NCAA Tournament status.
2024 Big Ten Tournament Bracket
First round: Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 13 Rutgers: 6:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Michigan: 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock
Second round: Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Minnesota: noon ET, Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 Winner: 25 minutes after Game 1, Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Indiana vs. Game 2 winner: 25 minutes after Game 3, Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner: noon ET, Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 Northwestern vs. Game 4 winner: 25 minutes after Game 7, Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Nebraska vs. Game 6 winner: 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network
Semifinals: Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 25 minutes after Game 11, CBS
Championship: Sunday, March 17
Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook
Purdue +100
Illinois +300
Nebraska +700
Michigan State +1000
Wisconsin +1500
Northwestern +1600
Ohio State +3500
Iowa +3500
Maryland +6000
Indiana +8000
Minnesota +10000
Penn State +15000
Rutgers +20000
Michigan +35000
Big Ten March Madness Bids
Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Northwestern are all considered to be comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field and will be playing for better seeding in Minneapolis this week. Purdue in particular has a shot at securing the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance if they get if the win the conference tournament.
Michigan State dropped four of its last five games of the regular season and while some bracket experts still have the Spartans, they need to eliminate any doubt with a win or two in the B1G tourney. Meanwhile, Nebraska and Iowa are the true bubble teams with the Cornhuskers being projected as one of the last teams in the field while the Hawkeyes are being projected as one of the first teams to be left out. For everyone else, their NCAA Tournament hopes are tied to their ability to cut down the nets at the Target Center on Sunday.