2024 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 Big Ten Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Sunday, March 17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. All 14 teams in the conference will compete in the single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue won the Big Ten regular season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in Minneapolis. Led by Zach Edey, the Boilermakers are looking to repeat as B1G tourney champs as they embark on a redemption tour after last year’s 16>1 embarrassment in the NCAA tourney. They will have a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals, just like No. 2 Illinois, No. 3 Nebraska, and No. 4 Northwestern.

Below, we’ll take a look at the Big Ten Tournament bracket, as well as odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and every team’s NCAA Tournament status.

2024 Big Ten Tournament Bracket

First round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 13 Rutgers: 6:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Michigan: 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock

Second round: Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Minnesota: noon ET, Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 Winner: 25 minutes after Game 1, Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Indiana vs. Game 2 winner: 25 minutes after Game 3, Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner: noon ET, Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Northwestern vs. Game 4 winner: 25 minutes after Game 7, Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner: 6:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Nebraska vs. Game 6 winner: 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network

Semifinals: Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 25 minutes after Game 11, CBS

Championship: Sunday, March 17

Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

Purdue +100

Illinois +300

Nebraska +700

Michigan State +1000

Wisconsin +1500

Northwestern +1600

Ohio State +3500

Iowa +3500

Maryland +6000

Indiana +8000

Minnesota +10000

Penn State +15000

Rutgers +20000

Michigan +35000

Big Ten March Madness Bids

Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Northwestern are all considered to be comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field and will be playing for better seeding in Minneapolis this week. Purdue in particular has a shot at securing the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance if they get if the win the conference tournament.

Michigan State dropped four of its last five games of the regular season and while some bracket experts still have the Spartans, they need to eliminate any doubt with a win or two in the B1G tourney. Meanwhile, Nebraska and Iowa are the true bubble teams with the Cornhuskers being projected as one of the last teams in the field while the Hawkeyes are being projected as one of the first teams to be left out. For everyone else, their NCAA Tournament hopes are tied to their ability to cut down the nets at the Target Center on Sunday.