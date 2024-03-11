Which teams are on the bubble going into 2024 ACC Tournament?

The 2024 ACC Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. North Carolina earned the No. 1 seed after defeating Duke twice in the regular season, and Duke earned the No. 2 seed. Both teams will qualify for March Madness no matter the results of the ACC Tournament, but there are several teams on the bubble that will need to put together a solid postseason performance to guarantee their at-large bid into the Big Dance.

2024 March Madness bubble watch

ACC Tournament

Teams that are in: North Carolina, Duke, Clemson

Teams that are out: Louisville, Notre Dame, Miami, Georgia Tech, BC, NC State, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse

Teams on the bubble

Pitt

Record: 21-10, 10-8 ACC

NET: 44

Quad 1 record: 2-6

Quad 2 record: 5-2

Quad 3 record: 7-2

Quad 4 record: 7-0

The Panthers are not on the right side of the bubble as they head into the ACC Tournament as a No. 4 seed. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has Pitt in the next four out, which means that they will need at least one win in the postseason to move up into consideration. Their seeding does give them a bye to the quarterfinal round, so their opponent will have played once or twice before they do.

Wake Forest

Record: 19-12, 11-9 ACC

NET: 38

Quad 1 record: 2-5

Quad 2 record: 6-6

Quad 3 record: 5-1

Quad 4 record: 6-0

The Demon Deacons grabbed a strong late-season win over Duke, but lost three of their final four games of the season after that against lesser ACC opponents. Wake Forest sits in the next four out in Lunardi’s projections as well. They enter the ACC Tournament as a 5 seed, so they’ll play a second round game.

Virginia

Record: 22-9, 13-7 ACC

NET: 51

Quad 1 record: 2-6

Quad 2 record: 6-3

Quad 3 record: 8-0

Quad 4 record: 6-0

The Cavaliers earned a 3 seed in the ACC Tournament, and currently land in Lunardi’s Last Four In, which would have them playing a First Four game to get into the field of 64. Virginia will need at least one postseason win to get them out of the bubble territory. While they may be boring (dead-last in the nation yet again with just 60.5 possessions per game), they can be ruthlessly efficient offensively at times.