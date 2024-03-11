 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which teams are on the bubble going into 2024 Big 12 Tournament?

We go over the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into the Big 12 Tournament, looking at which teams are in, out and need wins.

By Grace McDermott
NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Big XII Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The conference is expected to earn as many as nine bids to March Madness this year, with seven teams already effectively guaranteed a bid heading into the postseason and two more on the bubble. Houston earned the No. 1 seed in the Big XII and is the favorite to win the conference title this season.

2024 March Madness bubble watch

Big 12 Tournament

Teams that are in: Houston, Iowa State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, BYU

Teams that are out: Kansas State, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF, Kansas State

Teams on the bubble

Oklahoma

Record: 20-11, 8-10 Big 12
NET: 43
Quad 1 record: 4-11
Quad 2 record: 5-0
Quad 3 record: 3-0
Quad 4 record: 8-0

Lunardi has OU projected at a 9 seed, and they will likely be able to get in as an at-large bid even with an early tournament exit. Their home wins over BYU and Iowa State this season are very helpful, and while certainly not a lock considering bid thieves and general college basketball chaos, they should be in good shape to avoid the First Four in Dayton as well.

TCU

Record: 20-11, 9-9 Big 12
NET: 40
Quad 1 record: 4-10
Quad 2 record: 3-1
Quad 3 record: 5-0
Quad 4 record: 8-0

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has the Horned Frogs projected in his Next Four In, which means that as things stand, they would avoid a First Four play-in game. TCU has wins over Baylor and Houston on their resume, and enter the Big XII tournament as an 8 seed. They play Oklahoma in the first round, the only other bubble team in the Big XII.

