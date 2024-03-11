Which teams are on the bubble going into 2024 Big 12 Tournament?

The 2024 Big XII Tournament will run from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The conference is expected to earn as many as nine bids to March Madness this year, with seven teams already effectively guaranteed a bid heading into the postseason and two more on the bubble. Houston earned the No. 1 seed in the Big XII and is the favorite to win the conference title this season.

2024 March Madness bubble watch

Big 12 Tournament

Teams that are in: Houston, Iowa State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, BYU

Teams that are out: Kansas State, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, UCF, Kansas State

Teams on the bubble

Oklahoma

Record: 20-11, 8-10 Big 12

NET: 43

Quad 1 record: 4-11

Quad 2 record: 5-0

Quad 3 record: 3-0

Quad 4 record: 8-0

Lunardi has OU projected at a 9 seed, and they will likely be able to get in as an at-large bid even with an early tournament exit. Their home wins over BYU and Iowa State this season are very helpful, and while certainly not a lock considering bid thieves and general college basketball chaos, they should be in good shape to avoid the First Four in Dayton as well.

TCU

Record: 20-11, 9-9 Big 12

NET: 40

Quad 1 record: 4-10

Quad 2 record: 3-1

Quad 3 record: 5-0

Quad 4 record: 8-0

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has the Horned Frogs projected in his Next Four In, which means that as things stand, they would avoid a First Four play-in game. TCU has wins over Baylor and Houston on their resume, and enter the Big XII tournament as an 8 seed. They play Oklahoma in the first round, the only other bubble team in the Big XII.