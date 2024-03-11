2024 Pac-12 Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 Pac-12 Conference Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Saturday, March 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All 12 of the conference’s programs will participate in this single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
It’s a bittersweet moment in Las Vegas this week as this will be the final Pac-12 tourney before all 12 members scatter to different conferences next season, marking the end of the league as we knew it. As expected, Arizona was the class of the Pac-12 this season and walked away with the regular season crown to earn the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Senior center Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double while North Carolina transfer Caleb Love stepped forward as the team’s leading scorer with 18.7 points per game.
The Pac-12 was pretty thin depth wise as the only other team assured to make the NCAA Tournament is No. 2 Washington State, who briefly occupied first place after taking down Arizona on February 22. Meanwhile, No. 3 Colorado ended the regular season on a six-game win streak and being squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, it’ll have extra motivation to play well in Vegas.
Here is the full list of odds and our pick for the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2024 Pac-12 Tournament odds
Arizona -160
Colorado +500
Washington State +500
Oregon +1000
Utah +1500
Washington +3000
USC +4000
UCLA +4500
Stanford +6500
California +13000
Arizona State +16000
Oregon State +35000
It’s Arizona vs. the field in the Pac-12 Tournament and I’ll go chalk and predict the Wildcats cutting down the nets on Saturday. Zona is a top 10 team in both NET and KenPom and can overwhelm teams with one of the fastest tempos in the entire country. They’ll have a manageable path to the championship and I think they can get the job done.