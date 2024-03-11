2024 Pac-12 Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 Pac-12 Conference Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Saturday, March 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All 12 of the conference’s programs will participate in this single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It’s a bittersweet moment in Las Vegas this week as this will be the final Pac-12 tourney before all 12 members scatter to different conferences next season, marking the end of the league as we knew it. As expected, Arizona was the class of the Pac-12 this season and walked away with the regular season crown to earn the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Senior center Oumar Ballo averaged a double-double while North Carolina transfer Caleb Love stepped forward as the team’s leading scorer with 18.7 points per game.

The Pac-12 was pretty thin depth wise as the only other team assured to make the NCAA Tournament is No. 2 Washington State, who briefly occupied first place after taking down Arizona on February 22. Meanwhile, No. 3 Colorado ended the regular season on a six-game win streak and being squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, it’ll have extra motivation to play well in Vegas.

Here is the full list of odds and our pick for the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 Pac-12 Tournament odds

Arizona -160

Colorado +500

Washington State +500

Oregon +1000

Utah +1500

Washington +3000

USC +4000

UCLA +4500

Stanford +6500

California +13000

Arizona State +16000

Oregon State +35000

It’s Arizona vs. the field in the Pac-12 Tournament and I’ll go chalk and predict the Wildcats cutting down the nets on Saturday. Zona is a top 10 team in both NET and KenPom and can overwhelm teams with one of the fastest tempos in the entire country. They’ll have a manageable path to the championship and I think they can get the job done.