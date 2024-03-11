2024 MWC Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 Mountain West Conference Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 13 through Saturday, March 16 from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. All 11 of the conference’s programs will participate in this single-elimination bracket and the winner will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The MWC once again proved to not just be the best mid-major league in the nation, but the best west coast league with the Pac-12 being mediocre in its final year. Utah State managed to emerge from the battle royal of top contenders as the regular season champions and earned the No. 1 seed for the MWC tourney. The Aggies were led by junior forward Great Osobor, who took a huge step forward by averaging 17.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

No. 2 Nevada, No. 3 Boise State, No. 4 UNLV, and No. 5 San Diego State were among the teams who were right on the heels of USU for the league crown deep into the final weeks of the regular season. SDSU, of course, is looking for another magical run through March like last year, where it made it all the way to the national championship game.

Here is the full list of odds and our pick for the 2024 MWC Tournament. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MWC Tournament odds

San Diego State +260

Utah State +425

Nevada +500

UNLV +550

New Mexico +600

Boise State +600

Colorado State +750

Wyoming +25000

Fresno State +35000

San Jose State +50000

Air Force +50000

Utah State has the second-shortest odds to win the MWC tourney with oddsmakers showing respect to a San Diego State program that cut down the nets in Vegas last year. I still like the Aggies’ chances of grinding out a tournament championship, even with the Aztecs and UNLV on their side of the bracket. They are 4-0 in neutral site games this season and are either at or near the top of the league in differential stats like points (+10.2) and field goal percentage (+6.2%).

For those looking for a good dark horse candidate, Colorado State fits the bill. The Rams managed to secure five Quad 1 wins in the regular season and with the third-highest average possession length on defense in the entire country, they are built to stop opponents in their tracks.